‘I’m not coming in as a body’ – Smith ready to open huge door by defeating ‘chunky’ Caoimhin Agyarko







Jez Smith[11(5)-1(1)-1] is confident he can upset Caoimhin Agyarko [6(3)-0] live on BT Sports this Friday night.

The Londoner is confident he can look good for the cameras and beat the Belfast prospect.

Smith agrees Agyarko is a decent operator, but the Harrow fighter with more wins to his name argues so is he, whilst suggesting the Frank Warren fighter is far from a world beater.

“I can fight, I can box and, I’ll tell you one thing for sure, I am not coming in as a body. I am coming to win and he is going to get a tough night’s work.

CONFIRMED ✅



Belfast’s unbeaten hot prospect Caoimhin Agyarko will take on Jez Smith over 10 rounds this Friday at middleweight 💥



🥊 @caoimhinagyarko v @jezsmith1



🗓 Friday night



🕗 7pm



📺 @btsport #AgyarkoSmith pic.twitter.com/b3liLx8TgV — Frank Warren (@frankwarren_tv) July 28, 2020

“It is a massive opportunity for me. It is on BT Sport and if I put on a massive performance and turn him over it opens up a huge door for me,” said the late announced opponent.

“I am not saying I am going to fight at middleweight from now on, it is just a fight I believe I hold my own in. I believe I can win. I am not being unrealistic because I don’t think he is a world-beater. I’ve watched him and he is a good fighter, but I am believe I am too and I can’t wait to get in there,” he adds before warning Agyarko and co from reading anything into his Samuel Antwi Southern Area title defeat.

“If people go off my last performance then more fool them.”

At first glance Smith’s record suggests he should be a sizable step up for a six fight novice, at second glance it becomes clear the English fighter is a welterweight and Agyarko becomes a clear favourite.

Yet the brother of Mitchell Smith reveals he had plans to fight at 154lbs to 160lbs before this opportunity arose.

“I’d been preparing for a fight in Belarus and working hard, but I didn’t know what was going on with travel quarantine.

“I was going to fight between light middle and middle in Belarus so I said to myself it is just an extra few pounds and I believe I am big enough,” he continues before further playing down the size issue.

“To be honest with you, I look at Agyarko and I don’t think he is a middleweight.

“I believe he is not massive at the weight and, if he wanted to, he could do a lower weight. He is quite chunky but it doesn’t faze me and I believe I am strong enough and I spar bigger lads all the time.

Also featuring on the card is the exciting Liverpool trio of Nick Ball, Andrew Cain and Brad Strand from the Everton Red Triangle gym. 11-0 featherweight Ball takes on the 6-0 Jerome Campbell from Kingsbury. While Lyndon Arthur and Dec Spelman top the card in a Commonwealth title fight.