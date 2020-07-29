‘I’ll need to be at my best’ Frampton determined to ensure Vardanyan doesn’t ruin his history plans







Carl Frampton [27(15)-2(0)] is adamant he can’t over look or underestimate the relatively unknown Vahram Vardanyan [21(14)-1-1], particularly with winter world title fight in the pipeline.

There has been criticism of Top Rank for choosing the Latvian based Armenia as ‘The Jackal’s’ August 15 foe.

‘King Vardanyan’ has only fought outside Riga, Latvia twice, has no recognized names on his cv and has a defeat to a fighter with 30 loses on his record.

It doesn’t make for good neutral reading, although the fact a host of more well known names turned down the chance to fight the former two weight world champion in the BT Sports studios has to be taken into account.

The three weight world champion also suggests he may face a tougher test than some think. Frampton warns Vardanyan can bang and will come to in search of a life changing win.

The 33-year-old is also fully aware he can’t afford any form of slip up with a WBO super featherweight world title fight with Jamel Herring in the pipeline.

With a chance at history just one win away Frampton isn’t taking his next foe for granted.

Frampton told his YouTube Channel: “Vardanyan is a good fighter with a decent record. He looks wild and raw and looks like he can punch, so I’ll need to be at my best.

“He’s short and orthodox and wings in his shots. He’s boxed as heavy as light-welterweight, but says he can do 130lbs which is good. It’s going to be shown on ESPN and BT Sport and I’m looking forward to it.

“The objective is Herring, and I can’t take my eye off the ball. If Vardanyan beats me then his whole world opens up and he becomes a name overnight. He’ll be up for it, so I have to be at my best.

“I have to have my eyes on the prize, and that prize is Herring. I can’t for a second take this guy for granted, so I need to win and win well. I’m feeling good and sharp in the gym, and my weight is good, so I’m ready to put on a proper show.”