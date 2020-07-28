Deniz Ilbay leaves door open for devastated Dylan Moran ranking title fight







Deniz Ilbay [22(10)-2(0)] has left door open for a possible Dylan Moran [13(6)-1(1)] grudge match, but warns ‘The Real Deal’ should secure a promotional safety net before fighting him.

Ilbay claims the luckless Moran won’t be as attractive a proposition after the pair share the ring.

The German and Waterford welterweight were set to trade leather in April for a ranking title only for the pandemic to force a postponement.

Both fighters continued to build the fight over the lockdown and whet fan appetite with some entertaining verbal sparring.

It was hoped an Autumn fight would be agreed and the cross roads fight would be rescheduled after both had August warm up fights.

However when Moran’s promoters PGP pulled out of boxing out of the blue the 25-year-old prospect seemed to be dumped into fight limbo.

The dejected welterweight is understandably taking time to reflect, but his rival has offered him a ray of hope.

Ilbay has told Irish-boxing.com that he still wants the fight. Indeed, he claims his promoter is still planning to put it on regardless of Moran’s position.



“It doesn’t stop the fight between us,” Ilbay told Irish-boxing.com.

“My promoter Petkovic Promotion told me that he still working on a fight date,” he adds before revealing the German fight fans still want to see it.



“The German boxing community and my fans still want to see this fight in Germany. But like I said for me it doesn’t matter where we fight. But yes, it would be a good fight for Germany.”

It’s good news for Moran, but the fight will just be a stay of execution according to the xx old.

He warns the Waterford fighter to secure a promotional contract pre the fight taking place, suggesting he will put the Munster man on the scrap heap.

“I was surprised to hear his promoter stopped to promote fighters.

I didn’t know that he lost his contract, but I believe as long as he didn’t fight me he should be able to find another promoter and get a new contract. I’d advise him to do this he before our fight, because after we fought no one will sign him anymore.”