Boxer goes to Stuttgart – Dylan Moran to fight in Germany

Dylan Moran [12(5)-1(1)] has secured a bout on a sizable German card.

‘The Real Deal’ returns to the ring on February 8th in Stuttgart on the undercard of former world champion Firat Arslan, who continues to fight despite fast approaching 50.

The Waterford man looks to take his recently gained momentum into 2020 after two wins in two winter weeks with his new promoters keeping their ‘active’ promise.

The opponent has yet to be confirmed, but the card appears strong with Arslan, recent Clarissa Shields foe Christina Hammer and some local prospects.

It’s a continued turn around for a fighter who had some bad times earlier this year.

After the disastrous American debut the Deise fighter admitted he was nearly finished with boxing in a very honest interview with Irish-Boxing.Com “It’s been the toughest week of my life,” Moran admitted.

“I watched the fight back for the first time the other night. I watched it on my own when everyone had gone away and the buzz had died off – and I burst into tears, I cried long and hard,” he adds with an honesty rarely seen in this the most macho of sports.

A very honest statement from one of the more open and optimistic fighters on the Irish boxing scene.

Moran was also twice denied the chance to make his comeback with fights in Belfast and Mexico canceled in bizarre circumstances.

‘The Real Deal’ was gloved up and ready to go in Mexico when he was told his fight was off.

“I didn’t get to fight tonight. I was sat in the dressing room all gloved up and good to go. Then the Commission came in and said they had a problem with my opponent and the fight is not going ahead.

‘I don’t know what to say really. The last couple of weeks have been a real roller-coaster. I took a fight on the other side of the world to get my career back on track and now this happens. I’d love to say I am done with boxing I am giving it up, but that attitude didn’t get me here. I want to thank everyone that got in touch over the last few days. The support has been amazing and came from all over.”

However, the future looks bright again for the prospect after he signed a promotional deal with PGP Boxing and relocated his training to Liechtenstein.

Moran has already been out once under the PGP banner picking up a win on an exclusive show in Austria. They have secured him an early 2020 date and he has been handed the chance to make a positive start to the year.