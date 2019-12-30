LAST CHANCE TO VOTE – The Irish-Boxing.com Awards 2019

It’s the final day of voting in the Irish-Boxing.com 2019 Awards.
Voting in all 15 categories remains open until midnight tonight [December 30th], with results being announced tomorrow afternoon [New Year’s Eve].
Polls for all categories are available below for anyone who may have missed out over the past week.
Click the name of the award for more in-depth detail on the nominees.
The Rinty Monaghan Fighter of the Year
The John Duddy Fight of the Year
The Eamonn Magee Jr Prospect of the Year
The Micky Ward Round of the Year
The Sideline Films Club of the Year
The Patrick Hyland Sr Trainer of the Year
The Kevin Sheehy Young Boxer of the Year
The Wayne McCullough Performance of the Year
The Alejandro Gonzalez Jr Opponent of the Year
The Sean Mannion Gallant Defeat of the Year