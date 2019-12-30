Logo



Navigation

LAST CHANCE TO VOTE – The Irish-Boxing.com Awards 2019

By | on December 30, 2019 |
Amateur Features Headline News Social Media


It’s the final day of voting in the Irish-Boxing.com 2019 Awards.

Voting in all 15 categories remains open until midnight tonight [December 30th], with results being announced tomorrow afternoon [New Year’s Eve].

Polls for all categories are available below for anyone who may have missed out over the past week.

Click the name of the award for more in-depth detail on the nominees.

The Rinty Monaghan Fighter of the Year

Fighter of the Year – 2019
Vote

The John Duddy Fight of the Year

Fight of the Year – 2019
Vote

The Andy Lee KO of the Year

KO of the Year – 2019
Vote

Moment of the Year

Moment of the Year – 2019
Vote

The Eamonn Magee Jr Prospect of the Year

Prospect of the Year – 2019
Vote

Breakthrough of the Year

Breakthrough of the Year – 2019
Vote

The Micky Ward Round of the Year

Round of the Year – 2019
Vote

The Sideline Films Club of the Year

Club of the Year – 2019
Vote

Comeback of the Year

Comeback of the Year – 2019
Vote

The Patrick Hyland Sr Trainer of the Year

Trainer of the Year – 2019
Vote

The Kevin Sheehy Young Boxer of the Year

Young Boxer of the Year – 2019
Vote

The Wayne McCullough Performance of the Year

Performance of the Year – 2019
Vote

The Alejandro Gonzalez Jr Opponent of the Year

Opponent of the Year – 2019
Vote

The Sean Mannion Gallant Defeat of the Year

Gallant Defeat of the Year – 2019
Vote

Pro Debut of the Year

Pro Debut of the Year – 2019
Vote

dpg

Recent Posts

Author Description

Reporting on Irish boxing the past five years. Work has appeared on irish-boxing.com, Boxing News, the42.ie, and local and national media. Provide live ringside updates, occasional interviews, and special features on the future of Irish boxing. email: [email protected]

Comments are closed.

Archives

We here at Irish-boxing.com believe in boxing. For 19 years we have been supporting the sport and sharing news with regard to Irish boxing around the world for free. We are happy to be an essential cog in the sport on this island, but now we need your support. If you're able to and appreciate what we do please support Irish-boxing.com for as little as €1. Every reader contribution big or small is so valuable to us and allows us to continue to support boxing.


advertise with us

advertise with us
© 2015. All Rights Reserved. Junior Sports Media