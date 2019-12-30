LAST CHANCE TO VOTE – The Irish-Boxing.com Awards 2019



It’s the final day of voting in the Irish-Boxing.com 2019 Awards.

Voting in all 15 categories remains open until midnight tonight [December 30th], with results being announced tomorrow afternoon [New Year’s Eve].

Polls for all categories are available below for anyone who may have missed out over the past week.

Click the name of the award for more in-depth detail on the nominees.

The Rinty Monaghan Fighter of the Year

Fighter of the Year – 2019 Mick Conlan

Luke Keeler

Aoife O'Rourke

Katie Taylor

Kurt Walker

The John Duddy Fight of the Year

Fight of the Year – 2019 TJ Doheny v Danny Roman

Paul McCullagh v Tommy Hyde

Katie Taylor v Delfine Persoon

Staz Tomasevski v Oisin O'Donovan

Steven Ward v Liam Conroy

James Tennyson v Craig Evans

The Andy Lee KO of the Year

KO of the Year – 2019 Eric Donovan

Paddy Donovan

Stephen McAfee

Marco McCullough

Pierce O'Leary

James Tennyson

Eddie Treacy

Moment of the Year

Moment of the Year – 2019 Eric Donovan

Katie in New York

Mick Conlan

Katie in Manchester

Katie on the Toy Show

The Eamonn Magee Jr Prospect of the Year

Prospect of the Year – 2019 Lewis Crocker

Rohan Date

Steven Donnelly

Sean McComb

Aaron McKenna

Victor Rabei

Breakthrough of the Year

Breakthrough of the Year – 2019 Luke Keeler

Tommy McCarthy

Alfredo Meli

John Joe Nevin

Kenny Okungbowa

Aoife O'Rourke

The Micky Ward Round of the Year

Round of the Year – 2019 Allan Phelan v Aiden Metcalfe (Round 3)

Paddy Barnes v Jay Harris (Round 3)

Steven Ward v Liam Conroy (Round 3)

Katie Taylor v Delfine Persoon (Round 5)

TJ Doheny v Danny Roman (Round 7)

The Sideline Films Club of the Year

Club of the Year – 2019 Crumlin

Drimnagh

Olympic Galway

Olympic Mullingar

Rathkeale

Comeback of the Year

Comeback of the Year – 2019 Anto Cacace

Connor Coyle

Joe Fitzpatrick

Carl Frampton

James Tennyson

The Patrick Hyland Sr Trainer of the Year

Trainer of the Year – 2019 Zaur Antia

Shane McGuigan

Gerard McManus

Pete Taylor

Billy Walsh

The Kevin Sheehy Young Boxer of the Year

Young Boxer of the Year – 2019 Mickes Donoghue

Niamh Fay

Chloe Gabriel

Caoimhe Kinsella

Adam Olaniyan

The Wayne McCullough Performance of the Year

Performance of the Year – 2019 Jay Byrne

Anto Cacace

Dennis Hogan

Luke Keeler

Tommy McCarthy

Tyrone McKenna

The Alejandro Gonzalez Jr Opponent of the Year

Opponent of the Year – 2019 Craig Evans

Renald Garrido

Vladimir Nikitin

Mira Potkonen

Danny Roman

The Sean Mannion Gallant Defeat of the Year

Gallant Defeat of the Year – 2019 Paddy Barnes

Jono Carroll

TJ Doheny

Paul Hyland Jr

Craig O'Brien

Carl McDonald

Pro Debut of the Year

Pro Debut of the Year – 2019 Kevin Cronin

Dominic Donegan

Paddy Donovan

Senan Kelly

Pierce O'Leary

Staz Tomasevski