The Rinty Monaghan Fighter of the Year – The Irish-Boxing.com Awards 2019 with Candylashes

By | on December 24, 2019 |
Features Headline News


Following five days and 14 previous categories in the Irish-Boxing.com Awards, it’s finally time for the big one.

The Rinty Monaghan Fighter of the Year.

A major year for the sport on this island, there have been big wins galore, major titles, and major medals, as boxing continually proves itself to be Ireland’s most successful sport – and it was hard to limit it to just FIVE nominees.

We would like to give massive thanks to Amy Lee Henry of Candylashes for coming onboard and sponsoring this award. Please follow her on social media.

Fighter of the Year

Mick Conlan
The Falls featherweight moved into world title contention with three solid wins including a massive outdoor headline event in Belfast.

Luke Keeler
The Ballyfermot middleweight scored a repeat victory over Conrad Cummings before claiming a step-up win over Luis Arias.

Aoife O’Rourke
The Roscommon middleweight made her Elite international breakthrough, winning gold at the European Championships.

Katie Taylor
The Bray boxer became the undisputed lightweight champion of the world before moving to light welter and becoming a two-weight champion.

Kurt Walker
The Canal featherweight underlined his status as Irish men’s boxing main Tokyo Olympic medal hope by roaring to gold at the European Games.

Fight of the Year – 2019
Vote

You can vote in the earlier polls below:

The John Duddy Fight of the Year

The Andy Lee KO of the Year

Moment of the Year

The Eamonn Magee Jr Prospect of the Year

Breakthrough of the Year

The Micky Ward Round of the Year

The Sideline Films Club of the Year

Comeback of the Year

The Patrick Hyland Sr Trainer of the Year

The Kevin Sheehy Young Boxer of the Year

The Wayne McCullough Performance of the Year

The Alejandro Gonzalez Jr Opponent of the Year

The Sean Mannion Gallant Defeat of the Year

Pro Debut of the Year

