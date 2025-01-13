Caravan Of Glove – Luke Keeler to Train Former British Champ in New Dublin Gym

It will be a case of ‘Guiding Hand’ rather than ‘Cololhand’ Luke Keeler as the former world title challenger makes the move into coaching.

The Ballyfermot favourite will take Jazza Dicken’s training reigns and will coach the former British champion moving forward.

The 33-year-old Liverpudlian had relocated his training to Dublin where he worked under Pete Taylor and alongside the likes of Tyrone McKenna and Sean McComb.

Former Irish champion Keeler was also a stablemate at the Colosseum Gym, indeed they pair shared digs at Labra Park on occasion.

They bring the relationship forged in the ‘Caravan of Glove’ to the next level now as they become coach and boxer.

“I’m delighted to be part of Jazza’s team. We lived in a caravan together during camps in Ballyfermot and developed a great bond. I’m glad he’s shown trust to have me apart new team,” Keeler said.

Keeler, 37, hasn’t officially announced his retirement and was linked with Padraig McCrory over the summer.

However, it’s understood he’s been suffering with injury issues of late and retirement could well beckon.

The move into training comes along with news, that one of boxing’s true Mr Nice Guys is soon to open a gym.

Working alongside fellow St Matthew’s graduate and Celtic Warrior Gym boxer, Stephen Ormond as well as Stephen ‘Screamer’ Maher and Mark Kennedy, Keeler will open a gym in Ballyfermot.

Keeler’s first fight as Dicken’s coach is an eagerly anticipated one. The adopted Ballyfermot boxer fights former Eric Donovan foe Zelfa Barrett live on DAZN in February.