Tyrone McKenna to fight Eubank in March

It’s not that Eubank but a Eubank nonetheless for Tyrone McKenna next.

A Chris Eubank Jr – Mighty Celt clash would be the stuff of build up dreams but would never happen due to a massive difference in weight.

However, that doesn’t mean there is no chance of the Belfast entertainer being in the latest installment of the Ireland versus Eubank rivalry

It seems the southpaw, who came out of retirement to beat Dylan Moran in a fantastically frantic war in Waterford in December, fight Harlem Eubank in the Spring.

Irish-boxing.com understands the Whiskey and White podcaster will share the ring with the Brit in Brighton on March 7.

The clash with a welterweight, who seemingly agreed to fight Adam Azim last year but never shared the Shane McGuigan trained fighter, will be on a Channel 5 broadcast Wasserman card.

It’s a bill that may also host Michael Conlan’s return.