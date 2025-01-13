Full Irish – Jay Byrne Lines up Massive All Irish Stadium Card

Promoter Jay Byrne revealed he will take his fast-paced baby steps down South Circular Road and into the famous National Stadium this year.

The JB Promotions boss confirmed he plans to run ‘the best domestic card Ireland has seen’ in April and will hold it at the world’s first purpose-built boxing stadium.

The fighter turned fight maker entered the promotional sphere in late 2023 and promoted prolifically throughout 2024.

After seven Warehouse at the Red Cow cards across 12 months, Byrne is now looking to expand and upgrade.

He spreads his wings and flies to Belfast in December and has what he predicts will be a massive show in the National Stadium come April 12.

“This year we move into Belfast. We have a show on February 8th for the fighters signed to our management from up there. We want to accommodate them fighting at home too,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.



“Then April 12 we have our first stadium show at the National Stadium in Dublin. I hope to deliver one of if not the best domestic cards Ireland has ever seen for that date. As always it’s small steps at a fast pace.”

It’s a big claim from the former BUI and BBBofC Celtic champion but he has delivered on his promises so far.

He has promoted seven cards across 12 months, 55 fights on his own bills, five of which were title bouts, and has added four straps to his stable.

In fact, so impressive was ‘The Negoitiors’ first year as a promoter that the Boxing Union of Ireland named him their Promoter of the Year.

“I am absolutely over the moon with the award,” he comments.

“It may not be a physical award or a ceremony award but to be recognised by The Boxing Union of Ireland for our hard work and effort throughout the year means so much.

“It’s an honour to be called the best promotor in Ireland for 2024. We’ve said since day one it’s small steps and that’s what we are doing. It’s been small shows consistently and hopefully, with keeping consistent, we can land some mainstream TV and media coverage, which in turn will help grow boxing in a positive way in the Republic of Ireland.

“Seven shows in 12 months was great and probably unheard of but we needed to keep boxers busy and we will continue to do that this year.”