The John Duddy Fight of the Year – The Irish-Boxing.com Awards 2019



Nothing beats a good fight and there have been plenty of wars this year involving Irish boxers.

They mightn’t have always won but they always played their parts in occasions of sporting theatre that are unrivalled.

Below we recognise our best SIX fights of the year.

This award is named after the Derry Destroyer John Duddy who was involved in many wars and Fight of the Years during his career.

Fight of the Year

TJ Doheny v Danny Roman

This super bantamweight unification swung both ways. Doheny found himself floored twice but had Roman hurt too. Eventually, though, the Portlaoise puncher was denied on a close decision.

Paul McCullagh v Tommy Hyde

Having met in the 2019 Elite semis, with Hyde emerging victorious after a cagey contest, the young light heavyweight locked horns again in the 2020 quarters. This time it was an all-out brawl and McCullagh took the win.

Katie Taylor v Delfine Persoon

The consensus greatest women’s fight of all time, Taylor edged a narrow majority decision in New York, coming through a hellacious onslaught from her Belgian foe.

James Tennyson v Craig Evans

The Belfast KO artist had Evans down early in their British lightweight title final eliminator but the Welshman would fight back strongly – only for Tenny to close the show in the eleventh.



Staz Tomasevski v Oisin O’Donovan

Two cruiserweight debutants in a messy brawl. The skill levels may not have been elite but the heart shown and the excitement provided was second to none.

Steven Ward v Liam Conroy

Both hurt, blood everywhere, Ward down twice, this was a modern Ulster Hall classic. Eventually halted in the eighth, it was the Irishman that edged it on the cards to pick up the WBO European title.

