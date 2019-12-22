The Sideline Films Club of the Year – The Irish-Boxing.com Awards 2019



Boxing clubs are pillars of the community, developers of talent, outlets which can even save lives, with the volunteers who run them being true unsung heroes.

Here we recognise the achievements with the Club of the Year award.

A truly impossible category to truly quantify, for the purposes of this poll we have used the results on the IABA website and picked the FIVE clubs with the most Irish titles won in 2019 (Please contact if there are any corrections/errors) .

This award is sponsored by our friends at Sideline Films.

Club of the Year

Crumlin Boxing Club, Dublin – 11 titles

Drimnagh Boxing Club, Dublin – 11 titles

Rathkeale Boxing Club, Limerick – 11 titles

Olympic Boxing Club, Galway – 12 titles

Olympic Boxing Club, Mullingar – 16 titles

Thank you to every single club in Ireland for the work they do.

