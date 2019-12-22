Logo



The Sideline Films Club of the Year – The Irish-Boxing.com Awards 2019

December 22, 2019
Boxing clubs are pillars of the community, developers of talent, outlets which can even save lives, with the volunteers who run them being true unsung heroes.

Here we recognise the achievements with the Club of the Year award.

A truly impossible category to truly quantify, for the purposes of this poll we have used the results on the IABA website and picked the FIVE clubs with the most Irish titles won in 2019 (Please contact if there are any corrections/errors) .

This award is sponsored by our friends at Sideline Films. Check out their Facebook page to see some of Ally’s work.

Club of the Year

Crumlin Boxing Club, Dublin – 11 titles

Drimnagh Boxing Club, Dublin – 11 titles

Rathkeale Boxing Club, Limerick – 11 titles

Olympic Boxing Club, Galway – 12 titles

Olympic Boxing Club, Mullingar – 16 titles

Club of the Year – 2019
Thank you to every single club in Ireland for the work they do.

You can vote in the earlier polls below:

Comeback of the Year

The Patrick Hyland Sr Trainer of the Year

The Kevin Sheehy Young Boxer of the Year

The Wayne McCullough Performance of the Year

The Alejandro Gonzalez Jr Opponent of the Year

The Sean Mannion Gallant Defeat of the Year

Pro Debut of the Year

