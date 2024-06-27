MEDAL ALERT – Eddie Corcoran glides onto European Championship Podium

Eddie Corcoran danced his way onto the European Junior Championships podium this afternoon.

The talented teen became a European bronze medalist at least courtesy of a fleet-footed skills packed display.

It was all too easy for Ireland’s 52kg representative against game Greek Nearchos-Petros Konstantinoudis in a one-sided quarter-final in Sarajevo.

Corcoran imposed his stylish style on the fight and was comfortable from the first to the last bell.

The teen prospect claims bronze with the win and will look to improve to silver over the weekend.

The victory also improves Ireland’s tally to six with two more medal bouts to come.

Cocoran started up on his toes, gliding around the ring and firing shots from all angles.

Indeed, he passed through the round without really tasting leather, frustrating the Greek for the duration.

The second followed a similar pattern as Corcoran did his best Aidan Walsh impression.

Petros Konstantinoudis was full of effort and never stopped chasing throughout the second but even when he got in range he was been out punched on the inside. The Irish fighter took the round 4-1 and only a Greek tragedy could have prevented him from progressing to the semi-finals going into the third.

The Olympic Mullingar fighter was purring by the time the last came around, happy to play cat and mouse with the Greek and enjoying showing off his range of skills.

As a result he strolled onto the podium, helping the men equal the women’s tally of three medals from the day previous.

Michael O’Reilly suffered defeat in the fight prior, the judges preferring the aggressive approach of his opponent ahead of slick stylish style.

Two more Team Ireland fighters box for medals over on Men’s quarter-final day, Edward Harty and John Mongans contest for hardware later in the day.

Team

46kg Abby Molloy, Sacred Heart, Dublin

48kg Isabel Nolan, Santry

50kg Paige Nickles, Banbridge

52kg Mary Ann Furlong, Na Fianna

54kg Molly Doyle, Templemore

57kg Kayleigh Byrne, Gorey

60kg Sarah McTiernan, Drumsna

63kg Kaysie Joyce, Clonmel

66kg Cassie Henderson, Phoenix

70kg Chloe Poleon, Dunboyne

75kg Carly Norris, Santry

80kg Alanna Kenny, Clonmel

46kg Oliver Plachta, St Francis

48kg Michael O’Reilly, St Paul’s, Waterford

50kg Kalib Walsh, Wexford

52kg Eddie Corcoran, Olympic L

54kg Jason Donoghue, Olympic L

57kg Joseph Mihai, Crumlin

60kg Desmond Sweeney, Olympic C

63kg Edward Harty, Portlaoise

66kg John Donoghue, Olympic L

70kg Cathal Myers, Sligo City

75kg William Heaphy, Golden Gloves M

80kg John Mongans, Rathkeale

81+kg Johnny McGinley, Gateway

Team Manager: Peter O’Donnell

Team Manager: Karen Robins

Coach: Brian Barry

Coach: Paul Simpson

Coach: Alan Donnellan

R&J: Barry Tucker.