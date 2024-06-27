MEDAL ALERT – World Champion John Donoghue wins European Bronze – AT LEAST

John Donoghue produced when it mattered to secure another international medal today.

The World Champion found himself in a frustrating European Junior quarter-final against England’s William Lovebridge in Sarajevo but showed just why people are so excited about his prospects with a brilliant medal-clinching final round.

The Olympic Miulingar talent found a way to take a tentative first, but lost an extremely sloppy second, meaning the home for the bronze medal would be decided in the last.

The World Junior gold medalist made sure that would West Meath, as he embraced the added pressure and dominated the final session to step onto the podium and win 66kg bronze at least.

Donoghue will not box for silver over the weekend.

The victory was Ireland’s second fo the day and increases the medal tally at the tournament to five for the team.

The first half of the round was very cagey, even scrapy as the orthodox and southpaw styles clashed. Finding it hard to find a home for this backhand upstairs, Donoghue began to look to the body and looped in numerous long shots just above the belt line, shots that seemed to win him the round 4-1.

It was back to fencing at the start of the second as the stances continued to play a role. The Olympic Mullingar fighter tried to force the action and pushed forward but that led to things getting very scrappy.

There were clashes of heads, stumbles to the floor, and the Irish fighter’s headgear came off on one occasion. Loveridge eventually won the hard-to-score round 3-2 meaning it was all up for grabs in the last.

The World Junior Champion finally got his jab going in the third and it provided him with a platform from where he could show why he is deemed one of Ireland’s best boxing prospects.

Producing when it mattered most he found a rhythm under pressure to take the round, the win and a medal.

Noting how much he was challenged he raised his opponents hand post the win.

Four more Ireland fighters will fight for medals over on Men’s quarter-final day Michael O’Reilly, Eddie Corcoran, Edward Harty and John Mongans all contest for hardware later in the day.

Team

46kg Abby Molloy, Sacred Heart, Dublin

48kg Isabel Nolan, Santry

50kg Paige Nickles, Banbridge

52kg Mary Ann Furlong, Na Fianna

54kg Molly Doyle, Templemore

57kg Kayleigh Byrne, Gorey

60kg Sarah McTiernan, Drumsna

63kg Kaysie Joyce, Clonmel

66kg Cassie Henderson, Phoenix

70kg Chloe Poleon, Dunboyne

75kg Carly Norris, Santry

80kg Alanna Kenny, Clonmel

46kg Oliver Plachta, St Francis

48kg Michael O’Reilly, St Paul’s, Waterford

50kg Kalib Walsh, Wexford

52kg Eddie Corcoran, Olympic L

54kg Jason Donoghue, Olympic L

57kg Joseph Mihai, Crumlin

60kg Desmond Sweeney, Olympic C

63kg Edward Harty, Portlaoise

66kg John Donoghue, Olympic L

70kg Cathal Myers, Sligo City

75kg William Heaphy, Golden Gloves M

80kg John Mongans, Rathkeale

81+kg Johnny McGinley, Gateway

Team Manager: Peter O’Donnell

Team Manager: Karen Robins

Coach: Brian Barry

Coach: Paul Simpson

Coach: Alan Donnellan

R&J: Barry Tucker.