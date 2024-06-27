MEDAL ALERT – Wexford Will helps Kalib Walsh step onto European podium

A sensational body shot in the second round of a keenly contested amateur Celtic clash played a huge role in Kalib Walsh becoming a European medal winner today.

Walsh trailed going into the second stanza of his 50kg clash with Scotland’s Aaron Sarwar but turned the tide with a brilliant liver shot. He hurt his opponent, grew in confidence and dominated the second session, meaning he went into the third favourite to progress to the semi-final.

To his credit, his opponent wasn’t giving up without a fight and the final round was tit for tat until some Wexford will got the Irish fighter over the line, winning bronze at least.

The win sees the five time Irish Champion claim European hardware at the second time of asking. He suffered a quarter-final defeat at European Schools level and wasn’t going to miss out at the final hurdle this time around.

The victory also gets a busy day for Ireland off to the perfect start and increases the medal tally at the tournament to four for the team.



The first was an evenly contested affair with two rangy boxers battling for supremacy. Walsh had the better work rate but the stylish Scot was landing eye-catching left hooks.

Walsh really grew into the fight in the second, getting inside the hooks of Sarwar to fire shots down the pipe. A brilliant dip and rip to the body then hurt his foe and sent him on the retreat. The wind going out of the Scotland #1 sails put wind in the sails for Walsh and he pressed forward impressively throughout.

He won the round across the board and went into the last up on two cards and level on three.

At that stage it looked like the momentum was all with the Wexford club man, but Sarwar found a second wind and a competitive stanza followed.

Both fighters enjoyed success but a strong last minute seemed to steal the round for the Irish boxer.

The English team who provided accidental commentary certainly thought so, and their predictions proved right as it was Walsh’s hand that was raised.

Five more Ireland fighters will fight for medals over on Men’s Quarter final day John Donoghue, Michael O’Reilly, Eddie Corcoran, Edward Harty and John Mongans all contest for hardware later in the day.

Team

46kg Abby Molloy, Sacred Heart, Dublin

48kg Isabel Nolan, Santry

50kg Paige Nickles, Banbridge

52kg Mary Ann Furlong, Na Fianna

54kg Molly Doyle, Templemore

57kg Kayleigh Byrne, Gorey

60kg Sarah McTiernan, Drumsna

63kg Kaysie Joyce, Clonmel

66kg Cassie Henderson, Phoenix

70kg Chloe Poleon, Dunboyne

75kg Carly Norris, Santry

80kg Alanna Kenny, Clonmel

46kg Oliver Plachta, St Francis

48kg Michael O’Reilly, St Paul’s, Waterford

50kg Kalib Walsh, Wexford

52kg Eddie Corcoran, Olympic L

54kg Jason Donoghue, Olympic L

57kg Joseph Mihai, Crumlin

60kg Desmond Sweeney, Olympic C

63kg Edward Harty, Portlaoise

66kg John Donoghue, Olympic L

70kg Cathal Myers, Sligo City

75kg William Heaphy, Golden Gloves M

80kg John Mongans, Rathkeale

81+kg Johnny McGinley, Gateway

Team Manager: Peter O’Donnell

Team Manager: Karen Robins

Coach: Brian Barry

Coach: Paul Simpson

Coach: Alan Donnellan

R&J: Barry Tucker.