Frank’s Folly – Furious Darragh Foley to take out frustration on Pierce O’Leary

Queensberry have poked the bear and Pierce O’Leary will be the victim of the backlash, according to Darragh Foley.

‘Super’ says the promotional outfit have lit his short fuse and ‘Big Bang’ have to deal with the explosion.

Foley fights his fellow Dub on the big Belfast Brawl card in the SSE Arena this Friday night.

The Australian-based Blanch native argues Queensberry made a mistake in making the fight in the first place and have made a graver error in upsetting him before the eagerly anticipated meeting.

The 35-year-old, who fought Jack Catterall last time out, believes Queensberry are messing him about in a bid to get O’Leary an advantage, and while he has time for O’Leary, his new-found disdain for ‘Short Bang’s handlers’ has motivated him going into the clash.

Foley says the warrior within has been awoken and, as a result, is coming to hit O’Leary with the baton rather than pass it to him.

“They have played this out completely wrong have Short Bang’s handlers,” Foley tells Irish-boxing.com

“Credit to Pierce, he seems like a decent kid, he’s done well for himself from a hard place. I can’t knock that, so they should’ve got the old warrior over here all passive.

“I’m happy to hand over the mantle to the new kid on the block. I respect him and what he’s done, but instead they’ve tried to f**k me at every turn. They’ve completely disrespected me, and treated me like the C-side.

“I’m channeling all that. What sort of a man do they think they’ll get on Friday night?”

Foley says he understands the logic in Queensberry offering him the fight. He believes they see the fact he has been out for a year and aging as the perfect chance for ‘Big Bang’ to put a name on his record.

He claims that won’t happen and warns they have got their matchmaking wrong.

“I’m like no one he’s ever been in with before, he’s jumping levels too fast, he needs another two or three fights,” he continues.

“The only reason I got offered this fight is I’ve been ‘off’ for a year and they see me as a year older. They’re banking on me not being me but I’m devout to my craft and my work in the dark wiĺl soon come to light. A real fighter!”

Summing up the challenge ahead he said, “Good fighter, explosive, proficient, untested, done what has been asked of him thus far. I’m expecting a good fight.”