McKenna Wants to Do a Steve Collins and Run Through Britain’s Best – Starting With Sheeraz

Aaron McKenna says he’s ready to channel his inner Steve Collins and bulldoze his way through Britain’s best fighters – starting with a move up in weight to face Hamzah Sheeraz.

The Monaghan middleweight, who has yet to benefit massively from a statement win over Liam Smith, has set his sights on continuing what he calls his “invasion of Britain” and believes Sheeraz is the perfect next step on his march toward world honours.

With the Shane McGuigan trained fighter currently searching for an opponent, McKenna has thrown his name into the hat and insists he’s more than willing to jump up in weight to make the fight happen.

“I know Hamzah is looking for an opponent and I like the idea of moving up in weight to continue my invasion of Britain,” McKenna told Sky Sports. “Sheeraz is a good boxer and solid puncher. That’s what makes it an exciting challenge, but I’ll walk away with my hand raised.”

The Smithborough talent delivered one of the biggest wins of his career against Smith and believes that performance proved he belongs at the top level. Now he’s confident he can repeat the trick against the undefeated Sheeraz in a mouthwatering Ireland vs UK showdown.

“I beat Liam Smith and I know I will do exactly the same to Sheeraz,” he said. “Ring No 7 vs Ring No 8, two undefeated fighters, Ireland vs UK. What’s better than that? I will earn my shot at a world title in 2026.”

London, UK: Liam Smith and Aaron McKenna Final Press Conference ahead of their Middleweight Contest at the weekend. 24 April 2025 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

The 26-year-old says he has no interest in easing his way toward title contention. Instead, he wants to carve a path reminiscent of Irish legend Steve Collins, who famously dismantled Britain’s biggest names during his super-middleweight reign.

“My goal is to run through the biggest British fighters the way Steve Collins did and I’ll do it for Ireland,” McKenna declared.

“Watching Terence Crawford move up in weight to challenge himself was inspiring. Turki is challenging fighters to move around in weight and pursue the biggest fights,” McKenna added. “I want to follow Turki’s model and chase greatness by fighting anyone between 160lbs and 168lbs.”