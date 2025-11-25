MEDAL ALERTS – Kavanagh and Henry Secure European Bronze At Least

Team Ireland doubled their European U23 Championship medal tally in Hungary today.

Both Rebecca Kavanagh and Ava Henry stepped on the podium after brilliant displays in Budapest.

Mulhuddart’s Kavanagh won bronze at least defeating Lithuania’s Beatricé Savickaite by a 5-0 score.

Kavanagh boxes for lightweight silver on Friday.

Her fellow Dub, Henry also claimed bronze at least. The Dublin Docklands fighter became a medalist in the weight category above.

Henry, who also boxes for silver on Friday, defeated Slovakia’s Tamara Kubalova via a 3-2 split.

Ireland can now boast four medals with Kavanagh and Henry joining Tiffany Spencer and Cliona D’Arcy in the medal winners’ circle.

Natalia Fascizewska won a featherweight final 16 bout and moved a step closer to a medal by beating Azerbaijan’s Aynur Mikayilova.

Gavin Ryan and Tadgh O’Donnell didn’t manage to make it to the podium, losing to Taghi Nasibov and Orlando Holley-Sotomi, respectively.

Heavyweight, Garyn McAllister, made his tournament debut against Sweden’s Elwin Mayue-Belezika and suffered defeat. Robyn Kelly and Ryan Jenkins also lost out in last 16 action.

