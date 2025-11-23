100 Percent Start – Ireland Four From Four on Day One of Euros

Team Ireland made a 100% start to the European U23 Championships in Budapest on Sunday.

The young select made it four from four on the opening day with Louis Rooney, Ryan Jenkins, Tadgh O’Donnell and Sean Mackay Trant all having their hands raised.

Louis Rooney opened his account in style. The Belfast boxer was the 5-0 winner over Georgia’s Lasha Kereselidze on a scoreline of 27: 30, 26: 30, 27: 30, 27: 30, 27: 30. The Star BC star, a 2024 European U23 champ, has booked a 50kg Quarter Final berth in the process.

The young talent boxes for a medal on Wednesday, against Turkey’s Oyan Nurallagh

70kg Ryan Jenkins, a 2024 European Youth bronze medalist, is through to the Last 16, following a 3-2 decision win over Slovakia’s Adolf Stanek in the Round of 32. Judges scored the bout 28: 29, 29: 28, 29:28, 30:27 28: 29. The Olympic Mullingar boxer is back in action on Tuesday, when he meets Greece’s Zacharias Mylonas

70kg Tadgh O’Donnell, also a 2024 European Youth bronze medalist, has won through to the Last 16, with a decisive 5-0 win over Bulgaria’s Bulgaria’s Stelian Strahilov. Judges scored the bout 27:30, 27:30, 27:30, 27:30, 27:30. The Four Kings starlet is back in action on Monday, against Croatia’s Petar Kresimir Knezevic.

85kg Sean Mackay Trant has won through to the quarter finals, following a split win over Germany’s David Onyekachi Nwanya The score-cards were level going in to the 3rd round at 19:19, 19:19, 19:19, 19:19, 19:19. The contest was stopped mid-way through that round because of a cut to the Dub’s brow. Judges awarded him the decision, meaning he won his first international contest.

Team Co-Captain, 80kg James Whelan, was also scheduled to box today but was withdrawn at this morning’s medical.

The competition schedule is available here

271 boxers from 32 federatons are contesting for gold at this inaugural confederation level World Boxing U23 championships. Competing federations are: Albania, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, England, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Montenegro, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Scotland, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine and Wales.

Team Ireland

48kg Tiffany Spencer, Jobstown BC, Dublin

51kg Rachel Lawless, St. Brigid’s BC, Offaly

54kg Robyn Kelly, Ballynacargy Boxing Club, Westmeath

57kg Natalia Fascizewska, Castlebar BC, Mayo

60kg Rebecca Kavanagh, Mulhuddart BC, Dublin

65kg Ava Henry, Dublin Docklands BC

80+kg Cliona D’Arcy, Tobar Pheadair BC, Galway

50kg Louis Rooney, Star ABC, Belfast

55kg Pasty Joyce, Olympic BC, Westmeath

60kg Gavin Ryan, Ratoath BC, Meath

65kg Roy Colgan, Avona BC, Dublin

70kg Ryan Jenkins, Jobstown BC, Dublin

75kg Tadgh O’Donnell, Jobstown BC, Dublin

80kg James Whelan, Dublin Docklands BC

85kg Sean Mackay Trant, Monkstown BC, Dublin

90kg Garyn McAllister, North Down BC, Down

Support Staff

Team Manager: High Peformance Director, Jon Mackey

Coaches: James Doyle, Lynne McEnery, Jay Delaney, Ross Hickey (Grangecon BC, Wicklow/Defence Forces) and Paul Simpson (Saviours Crystal, Waterford)

Physio: Paddy O’Donnell and Rian Furley

Athlete Support: Aidan Walsh

R&J: Garry McGillion (Bishop Kelly BC, Tyrone)