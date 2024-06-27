MEDAL ALERT – Electric Edward Harty claims European Junior bronze – AT LEAST

There was a Harty party in Sarajevo this afternoon, as Edward Harty claimed European Junior Championship bronze at the very least.

The Portlaoise boxer was too good for Greece’s number 1 light welterweight, Angelos Pangiotis Kalamaris and claimed victory in their quarter-final clash.

The Laois teen eased his way onto the podium with a confident, assured and skillful display.

Harty suffered defeat in the medal fight the last time he was in a major international tournament but got over the line this time out and joined his brother Johnny as a European medalist.



The win was Ireland’s fourth of a very successful day and Team Ireland can now boast seven medals with one more fight to come.

Harty, who boxes for silver on Friday, quickly found his range and wasn’t long about finding a regular home for his backhand.

Accurate left hands landed clean and tested the chin of his opponent.

One such was strong enough to prompt the referee to give the Greek a standing eight. After losing the first round across the board, Pangiotis Kalamaris was that bit more aggressive in the second, not that it made much of a difference.

Harty had the distance mastered, and was making his taller foe miss and making him pay. Again he took the round across the board and put one foot on the European Junior podium.



Despite having the clash won the Portlaoise boxer didn’t play safe across the last round. It provided the Greek with a chance to turn things around but so assured was the Irish fighter that was never going to happen.

Team

46kg Abby Molloy, Sacred Heart, Dublin

48kg Isabel Nolan, Santry

50kg Paige Nickles, Banbridge

52kg Mary Ann Furlong, Na Fianna

54kg Molly Doyle, Templemore

57kg Kayleigh Byrne, Gorey

60kg Sarah McTiernan, Drumsna

63kg Kaysie Joyce, Clonmel

66kg Cassie Henderson, Phoenix

70kg Chloe Poleon, Dunboyne

75kg Carly Norris, Santry

80kg Alanna Kenny, Clonmel

46kg Oliver Plachta, St Francis

48kg Michael O’Reilly, St Paul’s, Waterford

50kg Kalib Walsh, Wexford

52kg Eddie Corcoran, Olympic L

54kg Jason Donoghue, Olympic L

57kg Joseph Mihai, Crumlin

60kg Desmond Sweeney, Olympic C

63kg Edward Harty, Portlaoise

66kg John Donoghue, Olympic L

70kg Cathal Myers, Sligo City

75kg William Heaphy, Golden Gloves M

80kg John Mongans, Rathkeale

81+kg Johnny McGinley, Gateway

Team Manager: Peter O’Donnell

Team Manager: Karen Robins

Coach: Brian Barry

Coach: Paul Simpson

Coach: Alan Donnellan

R&J: Barry Tucker.