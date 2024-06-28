European Junior Championships – SEVEN shoot for Silver on Semi-Final Day
Seven Irish teens shoot for silver on European Junior Championships semi-final day in Sarajevo.
Team Ireland’s magnificent seven bronze medal winners will look to change the colour of the hardware they take home from Bosnia and Herzegovina as they contest final four contests.
57kg Kayleigh Byrne, 63kg Kaysie Joyce and 66kg Cassie Henderson won semi-finals berths, and bronze medals, with victories over Bosnia, Croatia and Poland, respectively on Wednesday and will look to reach finals today.
50kg Kalib Walsh, 52kg Eddie Corcoran, 63kg Edward Harty and 66kg John Donoghue all stepped onto the podium with wins on a terrific Thursday and will be through the ropes again 24 hours later in a bid to become silver medalists – at least.
The schedule for semi-finals hasn’t been released at the time of writing.
Team
46kg Abby Molloy, Sacred Heart, Dublin
48kg Isabel Nolan, Santry
50kg Paige Nickles, Banbridge
52kg Mary Ann Furlong, Na Fianna
54kg Molly Doyle, Templemore
57kg Kayleigh Byrne, Gorey
60kg Sarah McTiernan, Drumsna
63kg Kaysie Joyce, Clonmel
66kg Cassie Henderson, Phoenix
70kg Chloe Poleon, Dunboyne
75kg Carly Norris, Santry
80kg Alanna Kenny, Clonmel
46kg Oliver Plachta, St Francis
48kg Michael O’Reilly, St Paul’s, Waterford
50kg Kalib Walsh, Wexford
52kg Eddie Corcoran, Olympic L
54kg Jason Donoghue, Olympic L
57kg Joseph Mihai, Crumlin
60kg Desmond Sweeney, Olympic C
63kg Edward Harty, Portlaoise
66kg John Donoghue, Olympic L
70kg Cathal Myers, Sligo City
75kg William Heaphy, Golden Gloves M
80kg John Mongans, Rathkeale
81+kg Johnny McGinley, Gateway
Team Manager: Peter O’Donnell
Team Manager: Karen Robins
Coach: Brian Barry
Coach: Paul Simpson
Coach: Alan Donnellan
R&J: Barry Tucker.