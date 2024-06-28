European Junior Championships – SEVEN shoot for Silver on Semi-Final Day

Seven Irish teens shoot for silver on European Junior Championships semi-final day in Sarajevo.

Team Ireland’s magnificent seven bronze medal winners will look to change the colour of the hardware they take home from Bosnia and Herzegovina as they contest final four contests.

57kg Kayleigh Byrne, 63kg Kaysie Joyce and 66kg Cassie Henderson won semi-finals berths, and bronze medals, with victories over Bosnia, Croatia and Poland, respectively on Wednesday and will look to reach finals today.

50kg Kalib Walsh, 52kg Eddie Corcoran, 63kg Edward Harty and 66kg John Donoghue all stepped onto the podium with wins on a terrific Thursday and will be through the ropes again 24 hours later in a bid to become silver medalists – at least.

The schedule for semi-finals hasn’t been released at the time of writing.

Team

46kg Abby Molloy, Sacred Heart, Dublin

48kg Isabel Nolan, Santry

50kg Paige Nickles, Banbridge

52kg Mary Ann Furlong, Na Fianna

54kg Molly Doyle, Templemore

57kg Kayleigh Byrne, Gorey

60kg Sarah McTiernan, Drumsna

63kg Kaysie Joyce, Clonmel

66kg Cassie Henderson, Phoenix

70kg Chloe Poleon, Dunboyne

75kg Carly Norris, Santry

80kg Alanna Kenny, Clonmel

46kg Oliver Plachta, St Francis

48kg Michael O’Reilly, St Paul’s, Waterford

50kg Kalib Walsh, Wexford

52kg Eddie Corcoran, Olympic L

54kg Jason Donoghue, Olympic L

57kg Joseph Mihai, Crumlin

60kg Desmond Sweeney, Olympic C

63kg Edward Harty, Portlaoise

66kg John Donoghue, Olympic L

70kg Cathal Myers, Sligo City

75kg William Heaphy, Golden Gloves M

80kg John Mongans, Rathkeale

81+kg Johnny McGinley, Gateway

Team Manager: Peter O’Donnell

Team Manager: Karen Robins

Coach: Brian Barry

Coach: Paul Simpson

Coach: Alan Donnellan

R&J: Barry Tucker.