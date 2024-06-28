Last Laugh – Feargal McCrory to plans to wipe smiles off doubters’ face with World title win

Feargal McCrory says he’ll have the last laugh when he raises a world title above his head in America tonight.

The Tyrone native looks to become Ireland’s second-ever super featherweight world champion – Anthony Cacace being the first – when he faces recently crowned WBA world Champion Lamont Roach at the Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington DC.

‘Fearless’ is well aware he goes into the clash as an underdog but believes it’s more than just the bookies betting against him.

The straight-talking old-school Coalisland boxer went as far as to suggest some people are laughing at his chances.

McCrory doesn’t see what’s funny but isn’t too upset as he’s used other’s laughter as motivation throughout his career. Not to mention he is confident he will be the one with a smile on his face after he challenges the American tonight.

“Everything has always been stacked against me. When I went professional, people laughed, then I won the Irish title,” he told the Irish News.

“When I went to America, people laughed, then I fought at Madison Square Garden and won the WBA Inter-Continental title. Now I’m fighting for the world title and some people are still laughing but let’s see who’s laughing after this fight.”

Securing a world title shot is a major coup for a fighter who was close to hanging up his gloves on a number of occasions throughout a stop-start career.

In fact, it’s a massive achievement for the popular 130lbs puncher, although it’s not one the southpaw is ready to celebrate.

McCrory doesn’t see the glory in challenging for a world strap, winning it is what he is all about.

“Believe you me, I do not want to be remembered as someone who fought for a world title, I want to be remembered as a world champion and I will give everything that I have to deliver that on Friday night.”

McCrory will need a career-best performance to overcome the new champion in his first defence on top of a show promoted by NoXcuses Promotions in association with ProBox TV – and his adamant he will produce it.

“I’m confident people will see the best version of me on fight night and I’m confident that through hard work, dedication and sacrifice I’m in great shape for the fight.

“I’ve been waiting for a long time for this opportunity to come along and I’m ready to go.”