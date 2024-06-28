Eoghan Lavin hoping to show his X-Factor following “okay” debut

Eoghan Lavin is the Simon Cowell of Team Lavin – the harsh critic – and thus is eager to show he has talent when he trades leather in Belfast tonight.

The Mayo fighter registered what was deemed an impressive debut by the boxing world when he defeated the beyond-durable Vasif Mamedov on his April debut.

However, as someone who picks apart his performances under strict scrutiny, it was a pro bow he wasn’t too happy with and, as a result, the Anthony Crolla-trained Queensberry fighter wants to improve on this showing when he returns to fight as a second time as a pro.

The 21-year-old hasn’t been given a hand-picked opponent to look good against with solid away fighter, Artjom Spatar manning the away corner.

“I’m always my own hardest critic, so I will certainly be looking to put in a correct and effective performance against a game opponent who has caused a lot of guys a lot of trouble,” he tells Irish-boxing.com, half suggesting disappointment with his debut and hinting at a test incoming.

“Again I’m my harshest critic, so while there was a lot of positives to take from the debut I know I’m capable of a lot more,” he adds before addressing tonight’s fight.

“I’ll be looking to work with Ant [Crolla], stick to our game plan and hopefully this fight turns out the way we are planning.”

A performance couldn’t come at a better time for the Ballyhaunis bruiser, who is managed by Anthony Joshua’s 258 and David McGinley. His second pro bout plays out on the Belfast Brawl card in the SSE Arena and will have a lot more eyes on it.

It’s the perfect way to introduce yourself to the wider Irish fight audience and is also a chance to give Frank Warren extra reason to set up long-term Irish plans.

“I’m delighted to be on this card. I’m buzzing to fight in the SSE Arena and be part of the show. Queensbury are thriving and I’m happy to be part of the new crop coming through ready to push things to the next level back here in Ireland. Hopefully, this is the first of many shows to come back here in Ireland.”

Photo Credit Mark Mead