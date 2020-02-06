Spike vows to solider on – O’Sullivan ready to continue to battle his way to a world title shot



Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan [30(21)-4(3)] has promised to solider on and wants to continue to go to war.

Although there was talk of a possible world title fight in the making and the promise of a world tilt from Golden Boy, there was also recent rumour that the popular Cork fighter may call it a day.

Some suggested ‘Spike’s’ fight with Jaime Munguia would be his last. The Celtic Warrior Gym fighter was as expected competitive, aggressive and entertaining against the former light middleweight world champion, but was ultimately stopped with just over a round to go – and at 35-years-of-age there were suggestions he may walk off into the sunset.

There was always the light middleweight caveat. ‘Spike’ had moved back up the scales to take part in Texas hosted DAZN broadcast bill topper just when he was building momentum at 154lbs – and there was talk of opportunities at the lower weight.

It seems the Pascal Collins trained fighter will look to pursue those options as he promised to solider on.

Speaking on social media O’Sullivan said: “So I was thinking there’s most likely more of my career behind me than ahead of me but there is plenty of fight left in me yet & I’ll continue to fight & go to war & entertain the fans, I’d like to thank ye for the support through the years. I’ll get that world title yet .”

If things go to plan the Murphy’s Boxing fighter could be just one win away from a world title shot. He needs Patrick Teixeira [31(22)-1(1)] title holder to survive a mandatory clash, but if the Brazilian comes through #2 ranked fight Brian Carlos Castano a fight with O’Sullivan is easy to make.

In fact it’s a fight that seems to have been promised the former Irish champion.

The one issue being if Castano wins a fight is more difficult to make because he is linked with PBC rather than Golden Boy, who O’Sullivan has ties with.