Back on ‘Thunder’ road – Conor Cooke reschedules clash with unbeaten Welsh champion

By | on February 6, 2020 |
Headline News News
Conor Cooke [3(1)-0] will take a step up to the big leagues a few days short of St Patricks Day.

Irish-Boxing.com can confirm that the Antrim Town cruiserweight will cross the Irish Sea to take on unbeaten Welshman and finally take on Nathan Thorley [13(6)-0] on March 14 at the Vale Sports Arena in Cardiff.

‘Thunder’ Thorley. a Commonwealth Games bronze medallist, is the reigning Welsh light heavyweight champion but has been campaigning at cruiserweight in recent times.

Having defeated Jermaine Asare for the Welsh 175lbs belt in 2017, Thorley had been due to face Paddy McDonagh for the BBBoC Celtic title this year but two separate dates would fall through. 

A similar thing happened in the case of Cooke as he seen his scheduled Novemeber clash with ‘Thunder’ fall by the wayside.

The whole show was pulled and it looked like Cooke was going to be denied the chance to fast track his career somewhat. 

However, the clash has been remade and the Celtic cousins will clash in March. 

This bout will take place over six rounds – a step up for Cooke whose three previous contests have all been scheduled for four. The former professional mixed martial artist was last in action, dominating Cork-based Lithuanian Staz Tomasevski on the Celtic Clash 9 bill in Belfast.

Cooke would call for a step-up after this win and will finally take a leap versus Thorley – although he should boast something of a size advantage over his more experienced foe.

Cooke fights in Wales on the same night as Niall Kennedy, Joe Ward and Ray Moylette appear on a Murphy’s show in Boston.  

