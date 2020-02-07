Logo



Dylan Moran plans career best performance to secure career changing fight

Dylan Moran [12(5)-1(1)] knows he needs a big performance on Saturday night to make sure he secures his big break and the biggest fight of his relatively young career.

The Waterford welter fights for the first time in 2020 and in Germany with a massive carrot dangling in front of him – and knows what he has to do to catch it.

The 25-year-old has been told an April 4, IBF ranking title fight with German champion Deniz Ilbay [22(1)-2(0)] awaits if he comes through his EWS Arena, Goeppingen hosted Ferenc Hafner [27(14)-17(12)]clash.

Moran would be fancied to defeated the experienced Hungarian, but with the chance to take a massive scalp and a world ranking at stake ‘The Real Deal’ is planning a massive performance.

“Providing I win on Saturday night I guarantee myself a shot at the IBF belt against the German champion on April 4th,” Moran explained to Irish-boxing.com.

“So Saturday night is very important. I remember watching 12 round title fights in awe growing up as kid and thinking that’s gonna’ be me someday. Now look I am here I’m one fight away from that and what would be my biggest fight to date. I’m planning a a career best performance Saturday night.”

As mentioned, standing between Moran and a potentially career altering fight is the extremely experienced Hafner.

The 44-year-old Hungarian comes into the bout on the back of a German hosted upset win, but still the Deise fighter would be expected to win comfortably.

However, having been upset on his American debut the Dungarvan native isn’t taking anything from granted. What’s at stake has to be taken into account as well and according to Moran so too does Hafner’s record.

“Ferenc is a rough and tough guy who I’m fully focused on,” Moran adds.

“He’s seen it all, and has been in there with some great fighters. He’s gathered some losses lately but also has 27 wins to his name and more knockout wins then I have fights,” he adds before suggesting he has trained like this is his big fight.

“The last seven weeks I’ve ticked all the boxes. I have cut no corners and the feeling of knowing that has me very excited for Saturday. I can’t wait to get in there.”

Those seven weeks of training have had to be endured in Liechtenstein and Moran’s new base.

The Eastern European country may not sound to glamorous, but has become a second home for the Munster man and he feels it’s the ideal environment in which he can progress.

“Liechtenstein is becoming a home away from home I couldn’t be happier. The people, the setup and treatment is the best a fighter could ask for. You’d have to see it to believe it I’m living the dream and plan to make the very best of it.”

The new training environment isn’t the only thing Moran has benefited since teaming up with the new promoter. He claims PGP have a real plan of action in place and it excites him.

“Having a pathway marked out is the best feeling in the world. Providing I keep working hard there’s not many doors PGP can’t open for me, but as always it’s one fight at a time starting with Saturday night.”

