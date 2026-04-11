Stadium Director Suggests Tyson Fury is Key to Katie Taylor’s Croke Park Dream

Croke Park Stadium Director Peter McKenna has hinted that Tyson Fury holds the key to Katie Taylor boxing at the famous stadium.

Croke Park has been mooted as a potential fight venue for the Irish Icon since she turned over a decade ago.

Noise surrounding a massive farewell fight at the venue has increased significantly since the Olympic gold medal winner revealed she will fight for the last time in 2026.

Taylor, herself, has turned up the volume in that regard, making no secret of her desire to have a farewell fight on Jones Road.

In recent weeks rumour of a Dublin-hosted heavyweight clash between former Irish champion Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua has being doing the rounds.

The initial suggestion was that promoters saw the heavyweight clash as ideal support for the Irish legends’ trip to GAA Headquarters.

However, McKenna seems to indicate that Fury is the draw and Taylor may benefit if he comes to town.

“The real hope is that we will get Tyson Fury here later on in the year. That would be such a world-billing event that we would be able to facilitate a Katie Taylor fight here,” he said when speaking to the BBC.

“A lot of stars need to align. Katie’s manager needs to agree, Katie’s promoter needs to agree, Tyson Fury’s promoter needs to agree.

“I am very confident that all three are coming to the sense that this is one of Ireland’s greatest sporting athletes and it would be such a ‘wow’ to have her here and for her to finish her career here.”

Irish-boxing.com understands that there are those around Team Taylor who believe the massive heavyweight fight wouldn’t speak well to the Irish Icon’s journey.

The belief is the greatest female of all time has changed the sport to the point that she wouldn’t need heavyweight backing. There is also worry that such a fight will bring an influx of fans from around the world and thus lessen the chances of the massive family affair that the Wicklow native would like for her farewell.

Speaking previously about the Wicklow wonder and Croke Park, Fury said: “I’d love to see Katie have a fight later on down the line at Croke Park. I know that’s always been a mission of hers to do that and I’d love to see her do that one day. But make no mistake, she’s an absolute legend in the game Katie Taylor.”