Caoimhin Agyarko Camp Urges IBF to Order Josh Kelly World Title Fight Following Cancelled Eliminator

Team Caoimhin Agyarko are pushing for the Belfast star to be made IBF light middleweight mandatory challenger.

Black Thunder was left distraught late Friday when his scheduled final eliminator was called after Brandon Adams was ruled not fit to fight.

The Holy Trinity graduate had been set to meet the American in a title eliminator, with the winner earning a shot at Kelly’s belt. However, just before the fighters were due to weigh in ahead of the main event at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, Adams collapsed and was rushed to hospital.

While the exact cause of Adams’ collapse has not yet been confirmed, the 36-year-old was immediately withdrawn from the bout.

Team Agyarko, who expressed concern for Adam’s well-being, stating his health is most important, so we wish him a speedy recovery,” also indicated that they want to move forward rather than revisit the fight.

And they want to move forward in the direction of world champion Josh Kelly.

Agyarko’s manager Paul Ready, says he is making a “strong case” to the IBF for his fighter to face the light-middleweight champion next.

“It’s not unfair to say Brandon Adams can’t make 154 [pounds] again, so we aren’t ready to gamble if that is possible in the future,” Ready told BBC Sport NI.

“We’d love to jump in and fight Josh Kelly next and I’ll lobby that to the IBF and Daryl Peoples so that’s our position.

“Adams may want to reschedule, but as a team that’s not something we’re interested in as he needs to demonstrate he can make the weight and he can’t by the evidence today.”

Agyarko’s former Holy Trinity clubmate and current IBF welterweight champion Lewis Crocker inherited his mandatory challenge in a similar fashion.

Liam Paro and Limerick’s Paddy Donovan were due to battle it out for the right to challenge the champion. However, ‘The Real Deal’ had to pull out through injury and Australian, Paro secured a world title shot.

Ready believes the governing body should remain consistent in its approach and now order Kelly to face Agyarko.

“I’ve put a very strong case forward and fired an email to Josh Kelly’s promoters, so let’s see what happens,” he said.

“We’re strongly pushing that position now, but hopefully Caoimhin gets some luck and vindication.”