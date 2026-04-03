‘DONE FOR DUBLIN’ – Fury and Joshua to Fight in Ireland?

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua will fight in Dublin this Autumn, according to Kalle Sauerland.

Speaking in London today, the Co-president of Misfits Boxing, who promoted Michael Conlan’s last fight in Belfast earlier this month, said the heavyweights had finally agreed terms and will trade leather in the Irish capital.

“AJ-Fury, I’ve heard it’s done for Dublin later this year, so I think that will get announced pretty soon,” he told The Stomping Ground on Friday, ahead of the weigh-in for Derek Chisora vs Deontay Wilder.

He doubled down on the claim when speaking to IFL TV soon after.

Fury-AJ, done for apparently autumn in Dublin, fantastic. That’s what I’ve heard, done for Dublin, I think September or October. I don’t know, have I put my foot in it [by revealing that]? That’s what I’ve heard, word on the street.”

There have been whispers of a clash between the heavyweight giants, and Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, has hinted at a summer comeback for Olympic gold medal winner Joshua, with many surmising that it will prove a warm-up for the Fury fight.

The Gypsy King fights Arslanbek Makhmudov at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on April 11.

Fury has strong Irish connections. Indeed, he’s the last Irish heavyweight champion, his father was born in the west, and Limerick’s Andy Lee is his cousin.

Joshua was meant to fight in Ireland in 2014 and at the time told Irish-boxing.com about his own Irish roots.

The news does add credence to rumours that the pair would fight alongside Katie Taylor in a Croke Park fight night.

However, Irish-boxing.com understands that there are those around Team Taylor who believe the massive heavyweight fight wouldn’t speak well to the Irish Icon’s journey. The suggestion that the greatest female of all time has changed the sport to the point that she wouldn’t need heavyweight backing. There is also worry that such a fight will bring an influx of fans from around the world and thus lessen the chances of the massive family affair wanted for the Wicklow native would like for her farewell.