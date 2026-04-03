Walsh Teases Summer Title Fight as He Targets Step Up After Stadium Return

Paddy Walsh has revealed he is on the brink of a major summer title fight.

Indeed, the Kerry boxer could make an official announcement next week once he has his hands raised in Dublin on Saturday.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com, ‘Pretty Boy’ confirmed that plans are close to being finalised for a bout that would mark a significant step up in his career.

“We just agreed a fight for me in the middle of the summer,” Walsh said. “It’s a big show… and it’ll be for a belt,” he said.

“I’m hoping my dad can get the news at the weekend that we have it over the line,” he added. “There’ll be an announcement, hopefully next Wednesday.”

The exciting update comes as the lightweight prepares to return to the National Stadium this weekend — exactly three years on from his professional debut at the iconic venue.

Now heading into his ninth pro contest, the older of two boxing brothers views Saturday night as the final step before moving beyond journeyman opposition and into more meaningful fights.

“It was actually three years ago this weekend that I made my debut in the National Stadium. So, it’s good to be back.

“This is my last fight against a journeyman and then I’m ready to kick on,” he stated. “After this weekend, I’m happy enough to fight anyone at 135 or 140 around the country.”

Tony McGylnn has been called out by the Munster man in the past and is the name rumoured to be on the ther end of the phone with regard to Walsh’s big news.

“I can’t say too much at the minute,” is the response when the Dubliner’s name was put to him.

For now, the focus is on delivering a performance against the well-traveled Jake Smith on JB Promotions No Turning Back Bill this weekend.

“Training has been going very well. I’ve been improving all the time,” he explained. “I’m hoping to get some good rounds in this weekend and try different things that we’ve been working on in the gym.

“Just to explode more and fix the things I was doing bad in other fights — make sure I’m not doing them again.”