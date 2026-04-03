Kelsey Leonard Targets Performance Worthy of Historic Occassion

Kelsey Leonard will make history this weekend—but the Kildare fighter is determined to make sure her fight with Elaine Harrison is remembered for more than just the occasion.

The pair step through the ropes at the National Stadium, where they’ll contest the first-ever all-Irish female fight on a professional card.

It’s a bout that which signifies how far female boxing has come in Ireland and will be an inspirational moment for the female fighters of the future.

The Kildare fighter is embracing the magnitude of the moment.

“It’s really special to be a part, like a little part of history,” she said. when speaking to Irish-boxing.com.

“I think it’s going to be spoken about for a long time. People can look back on it and be like, this was the first one.”

For years, domestic rivalries have been a staple of the Irish boxing scene—but largely on the male side. Leonard, who has fought on cards packed with all-Irish clashes, is delighted to see that beginning to change.

“I’ve fought on shows where there’s been so many domestics, but it’s always the lads. So it’s great to have female domestics now—and hopefully it’s just a start and there’s loads more to come.”

Originally, there were hopes the historic clash would carry even more weight, with talks of a title being attached. However, sanctioning issues meant those plans couldn’t be finalised.

Still, Leonard insists the significance of the bout remains unchanged.

“It would have been really nice to get the title… but rules are rules and we couldn’t get that sanctioned. But it’s still a really special occasion.”

Instead of focusing on what’s missing, the Unit 3 operator is locked in on delivering a performance worthy of the occasion.

“I still feel just as excited and just as mentally focused for this fight. I’m hoping it’s a good fight and one to remember,” she adds before wondering if she could win a domestic title.

“There’s not many females in Ireland in my weight, so it is hard to get that over the line.”