Education Not Frustration – KO Lover Daniel Fakoyede Learning on the Job

It’s a case of forgetting frustration and focusing on education for Daniel Fakoyede.

The Dublin heavyweight is beginning to understand one of boxing’s oldest truths—there is no substitute for experience.

The knockout-loving, eager to entertain ‘Wavey’s’ initial reaction to his second pro bout in Donegal was disappointment.

German Skobenko was a relatively big step up for a novice pro, but despite being warned of how unlikely an early night would be up North, the 28-year-old had planned to make it back-to-back stoppages.

However, just like his team had predicted and maybe even hoped, ‘Wavey’ got a mini test and four solid rounds under his belt.

“Watching it back, I could see what I was lacking on that night, which was a bit of experience,” Fakoyede told Irish-boxing.com.

“He was a very experienced journeyman and very tough. I hurt him a good few times, but anytime he was hurt, he just grabbed onto me

“It’s little things like that—you don’t really learn it until you’re in there. That’s something I’ve taken from the fight, and something I know I have to improve on.”

Those lessons have already been applied in the gym and will be brought into Saturday’s fight against xx on Jb Promotions’ No Turning Back bill set for the National Stadium.

“I’ve learned since then how to finish off fellas when I have them hurt,” he explained.

“And not to fall in on my shots, because they’re just going to hold me—especially the heavier lads. That’s what he was doing a lot.

“I’ve been working on it, staying composed, picking my shots better, and knowing how to deal with that kind of experience.”

Although he will always target eye-catching performances and crowd-pleasing stoppages, the musician come boxer accepts he must go through a learning process, particularly given the path he has taken into the professional ranks.

“I didn’t have the standout amateur career that you can rely on, so I have to learn on the job,” he continued.

“But that’s boxing. There’s no shortcuts. You only get that experience by being in there and going through it.”