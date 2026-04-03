Promoter Believes Christina Desmond Within Touching Distance of World Title Contention

Jay Byrne believes Christina Desmond is quietly edging toward something big — and if things fall into place, the Cork fighter could soon find herself within touching distance of a world title opportunity.

The Cork native is relatively new to the pro game and fights for just the fourth time when she climbs through the ropes on the No Turning Back card at the National Stadium on Saturday.

Such is Macroom graduates’ amateur pedigree and experience that many surmise she can be fast tracked. Although Byrne points out the southpaw, who fights Bojana Libiszewska this weekend, has already had her foot on the accelerator.

“Fantastic boxer. A fantastic lady. She’s going under the radar. The girl is 20 in the world at welterweight already… she’s only three fights in.”

For Byrne, that ranking isn’t just a number — it’s an opportunity. In modern boxing, movement up the ladder can be swift with the right performances, and the Dubliner believes Desmond is perfectly positioned to make a significant leap.

“She doesn’t have to face a really difficult opponent — just someone decent but run-of-the-mill that she can knockout… A knockout will put her into the top 16 in the world.”

A knockout isn’t a given this weekend as her Polish opponent is renowned for her durability and six-round capabilities. Still, a win in a push in the right direction and whilst the Rebel County lady isn’t on his books, the promoter, who promotes the first all Irish female bout on Saturday, would be open to working with Kevin Maree and co to help Desmond secure a coveted tilt.

“We’re bringing in governing bodies… we can talk to Christina’s team, see if we can get her ranked and title fights.”

No Turning Back Fight Week is brought to you by The Mangan Group NYC.