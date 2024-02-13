Padraig McCrory laughs off PED talk from Controversial Coach

Padraig McCrory points out he is not the one with a history in performance-enhancing drugs and says, when it comes to asking questions about testing, Team Edgar Berlanga should take a look at themselves.

Belfast’s working-class hero has been handed the chance to change his life after securing a shot against the New York native in Florida next weekend.

The big punching Berlanga has teamed up with controversial strength and conditioning coach Angel ‘Memo’ Heredia in a bid to get back to his ‘knockout punching best’ going into the DAZN broadcast clash.

Heredia has been loud about how effective his work with the Puerto Rican and has been very vocal about the fight in general. He recently raised eyebrows when he questioned the WBC’s clean boxing program, insulting McCrory followers by asking if the Belfast favourite has been tested.

In a tweet sent on January 19th, Heredia said “Again @WBCBoxing Clean boxing program needs to get better, because its getting worse, I mean only one testing by the incompetent @Vada_Testing practically 4 weeks before our fight, what happened to the fist 6 weeks? is our opponent even getting tasted? unacceptable & unprofessional”

‘The Hammer’ isn’t one for pre-fight drama and hasn’t paid too much attention to Herrida’s comments, although he did suggest he of the two fight participants he would be the one more within his rights to ask about testing.

“His S&C coach said something, someone I know who hasn’t got the best reputation,” McCrory told Irish-boxing.com.

“I’ve signed up to VADA, I’ve done anything that’s asked of me. It’s my job to get in and fight. It’s them ones I think we need to look at because of their previous history.

“From what I hear he started working with this guy six or seven weeks ago, so I don’t know when they signed up to VADA,” he adds before making it clear the comments haven’t resonated with him.

“To be honest I don’t really care, we are getting into the ring to fight and that’s it. Is it a sign they are worried? I don’t know? Not to sound too crude but I don’t give a f*ck about them’uns. At the end of the day, me and him are getting in the ring and there will only be one winner and that’s me.”

It should be noted again that Heredia was more criticizing the WBC’s actions toward drug testing than questioning the Belfast fighter. However, mentioning McCrory was always going to upset the loyal McCrory following and prompted many to point to his history.

CBP tests very few boxers. WBC ignore their results anyway so they’re worthless – so why do WBC pay VADA a reported $150k per yr?



150k – all wbc ranked fighters

30k – 1 boxer’s single fight camp



It caught Mr Benn tho & at those odds that’s seriously unlucky – result ignored. — Mark Evans (@Slapwing) January 19, 2024

Heredia, a former discus thrower and performance-enhancing drugs user, was a key player in a doping ring that spawned the BALCO scandal nearly two decades ago.

The S&C coach has since worked with the likes of Juan Manuel Marquez previously as well as currently helping the likes of David Benavidez, Yordenis Ugas and former Jamie Conlan [McCrory’s manager] foe Jerwin Ancajas at present.