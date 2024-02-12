The rematch is made! Ulster Final Rivals Dominic Donegan and Owen O’Neill to fight i the pros

This time it won’t be an exhibition! Dominic Donegan and Owen O’Neill will trade leather for real in Belfast on March 30.

Irish-boxing.com understands the pair have agreed to fight and an official announcement is incoming.

It will be the second time the fighters would have fought on a Conlan Boxing show, having previously shared the ring in an Ulster Hall exhibition when O’Neill’s proposed fight with Jordan Lattimar was cancelled last minute.

More importantly, it will be the third time they share the ring, as they were once Ulster Intermediate Championship final rivals.

Cavan’s Donegan claimed victory in that amateur clash and it’s a reverse the Belfast side of the fight has been keen to avenge since.

“To be honest I only want to fight Dom,” he told Irishboxing-boxing.com previously.

“There’s history there as he has beat me before in the Ulster Final, so I want to get my revenge. Other than that I would love to just keep chipping away at the weight and coming down the weights, as I know I can defo make lighter than light middle”

Speaking previously about a possible fight Donegan said: “Everyone would like to know how it would play out that’s what makes it a good fight. I’m not going to say I’m going to go in there and knock him out or say I’ll do this or do that. All I can say is you’re in for a treat.“It’s going to be a hell of a fight. It puts us in play for an Irish title if we get it made over eight, so there is a lot a stake. Anyone that seen our amateur fight knows we will put on a show.

The bout will be ‘The Bombs’ first since he returned from retirement and O’Neill’s first since he failed to make weight for an Irish title fight with Declan Geraghty and first since the former BUI Celtic light middleweight champion has teamed up with former Donegan coach Daniel Anderson.

No title will be on the line for the domestic meeting but it’s understood the winner will be considered for a BUI Celtic title.

The March 30 Belfast card has yet to be officially announced but it’s understood an action-packed month for Irish boxing will end with a Conlan Boxing promoted Kurt Walker topped Ulster Hall fight night.