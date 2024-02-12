Eddie Hearn hints at alternative venues as Katie Taylor Croke Park hopes dwindle

The clock is ticking fast on Croke Park and other venues are coming into play reveals Eddie Hearn.

The Matchroom promoter is keen to pull the trigger when it comes to confirming Katie Taylor’s next bout and with no deal agreed with the GAA has teased new potential venues.

Speaking in Belfast in late January, Matchroom CEO Frank Smith said Dublin would host the Irish star’s next fight, preferably a trilogy with Chantelle Cameron.

However, he indicated if it was to take place in Croke Park an official announcement would have to be made within two weeks. The two-week deadline has passed and the chances of a massive fight night at the historic venue continue to diminish.

Like Smith, when he fronted Matchroom operations for Lewis Crocker versus Jose Felix Jr, Hearn says the 3Arena rather than the Aviva or any other Stadium.

Worryingly in terms of Irish fighters who have benefited from appearing on Taylor-Cameron undercards, the Matchroom promoter has revealed interest from abroad and mentioned American venues when discussing ‘options’.

Speaking to Boxing Social, Hearn said: “Talks go on and on and on and eventually you’re in February now and Katie’s next fight is in May. So we have to make a move.

“There is a chance we could return to the 3Arena.

“For us we still like the idea of fighting Chantelle Cameron. We’d like to do that outdoors. You have to lock something in at some point. We’ve had two incredible nights at the 3Arena. It could be a third.”

There is also the possibility Taylor may return to America having already headlined in Madison Square Garden and talked about her desire to fight in Vegas.

“We’ve had offers from the around the world,” Hearn revealed.

“There is a chance she could fight internationally and of course there is America.

“A fight for Katie Taylor in America is a huge thing, particularly on the east coast. She also has aspiration to fight in Las Vegas.

“You could take her to Boston, Philadelphia, New York. She sells out everywhere. She has a lot of options.”