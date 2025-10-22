Ireland’s Medal Haul Improves to 12 After Wonderful Wednesday

Team Ireland’s European U15 Championship medal tally has risen to 12 after a wonderful Wednesday for Irish Boxing.

Four more Irish prospects found passage to the podium with quarter-final wins.

Kieran McDonagh, Tomas O’Reilly, Zac Creighton and Patrick Hourican all won bronze at least.

McDonagh secured a podium finish with a dominant 5-0 win in his quarter final with Turkey’s Vesim Akdamar Varcin on a scoreline of 27:30; 25:30; 26:30; 26:30; 27:30; . The featherweight is back in action on Friday, boxing his semi final against Rene Polak of the Czech Republic.

O’Reilly has won at least a bronze medal, by way of a 5-0 against England’s Levi Valler – judges scored the bout 28:29; 28:29; 27:30; 26:30; 27:30. The middleweight contests his semi-final on Friday against Turkey’s Yenerhan Eroglu.

Creighton is also a medalist – he was the 3-2 split decision quarter final win over Yehya Odeh of Israel. Judges scored the bout 29:28; 28:29; 29:28; 28:29; 27:30. The team co captain boxes his semi final against Vakaris Kiseliunas of Lithuania on Friday.

Hourican has won, at minimum, bronze medal, following his 5-0 quarter fina win over Ianis Lucas Caldararu of Romania on a scoreline of 27:30; 27:30; 27:30; 27:30; 27:30. Ireland’s 52kg representative boxes for an up-grade in his semi final on Friday, against Georgia’s Giorgi Akhveldiani

Team Ireland

40kg Ellie May Featherson, Mulhuddart BC, Dublin

40kg John Sweeney, Olympic BC, Galway

42kg Rosetta Casey, Portlaoise BC, Loais

42kg Ronan Charles, Mullingar Elite BC, Westmeath

44kg Ava Harford, Phoenix of Ballyboughal BC, Dublin

44kg Pa Casey, Sliabh Luachra BC, Kerry

46kg Kenia Flood Prado, Glasnevin BC, Dublin

48kg Macie Duffy O’Connor, Cabra BC, Dublin

48kg Zach Creighton, Avona BC, Dublin, Team Co-Captain

50kg Franky Mooney, Banbridge BC, Antrim

52kg Ellie Curtain Murray, Golden Gloves BC, Cork

52kg Patrick Hourican, Sean Doran’s BC, Armagh

54kg Charley Scott, St Catherine’s BC, Dublin

57kg Kieran McDonagh, Olympic BC, Galway

60kg Maicey Field, Baldoyle BC, Dublin

63kg Charlie Joyce Connolly, Jobstown BC, Dublin

63kg Roisin Hegarty, Twin Towns BC, Donegal, Team Co-Captain

66kg Eddie Sweeney, Galway BC

75kg Thomas O’Reilly, Portlaoise BC, Loais

Team Managers: Stephen Connolly & Bridget Scott

Coaches:

John Coffey, Sliabh Luachra BC, Kerry,

Paul Simson, Saviours Crystal BC, Waterford

Tommy O’Donnell, Charleville BC, Cork

Lynne McEnery, High Performance Unit.

R&J Karl McLoughlin, St. Catherine’s BC, Dublin

