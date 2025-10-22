Ireland’s Medal Haul Improves to 12 After Wonderful Wednesday
Team Ireland’s European U15 Championship medal tally has risen to 12 after a wonderful Wednesday for Irish Boxing.
Four more Irish prospects found passage to the podium with quarter-final wins.
Kieran McDonagh, Tomas O’Reilly, Zac Creighton and Patrick Hourican all won bronze at least.
McDonagh secured a podium finish with a dominant 5-0 win in his quarter final with Turkey’s Vesim Akdamar Varcin on a scoreline of 27:30; 25:30; 26:30; 26:30; 27:30; . The featherweight is back in action on Friday, boxing his semi final against Rene Polak of the Czech Republic.
O’Reilly has won at least a bronze medal, by way of a 5-0 against England’s Levi Valler – judges scored the bout 28:29; 28:29; 27:30; 26:30; 27:30. The middleweight contests his semi-final on Friday against Turkey’s Yenerhan Eroglu.
Creighton is also a medalist – he was the 3-2 split decision quarter final win over Yehya Odeh of Israel. Judges scored the bout 29:28; 28:29; 29:28; 28:29; 27:30. The team co captain boxes his semi final against Vakaris Kiseliunas of Lithuania on Friday.
Hourican has won, at minimum, bronze medal, following his 5-0 quarter fina win over Ianis Lucas Caldararu of Romania on a scoreline of 27:30; 27:30; 27:30; 27:30; 27:30. Ireland’s 52kg representative boxes for an up-grade in his semi final on Friday, against Georgia’s Giorgi Akhveldiani
Watch
European Boxing is live-streaming the tournament on its YouTube channel, here. Links, per ring and session, will be published on the day of boxing.
Team Ireland
40kg Ellie May Featherson, Mulhuddart BC, Dublin
40kg John Sweeney, Olympic BC, Galway
42kg Rosetta Casey, Portlaoise BC, Loais
42kg Ronan Charles, Mullingar Elite BC, Westmeath
44kg Ava Harford, Phoenix of Ballyboughal BC, Dublin
44kg Pa Casey, Sliabh Luachra BC, Kerry
46kg Kenia Flood Prado, Glasnevin BC, Dublin
48kg Macie Duffy O’Connor, Cabra BC, Dublin
48kg Zach Creighton, Avona BC, Dublin, Team Co-Captain
50kg Franky Mooney, Banbridge BC, Antrim
52kg Ellie Curtain Murray, Golden Gloves BC, Cork
52kg Patrick Hourican, Sean Doran’s BC, Armagh
54kg Charley Scott, St Catherine’s BC, Dublin
57kg Kieran McDonagh, Olympic BC, Galway
60kg Maicey Field, Baldoyle BC, Dublin
63kg Charlie Joyce Connolly, Jobstown BC, Dublin
63kg Roisin Hegarty, Twin Towns BC, Donegal, Team Co-Captain
66kg Eddie Sweeney, Galway BC
75kg Thomas O’Reilly, Portlaoise BC, Loais
Team Managers: Stephen Connolly & Bridget Scott
Coaches:
John Coffey, Sliabh Luachra BC, Kerry,
Paul Simson, Saviours Crystal BC, Waterford
Tommy O’Donnell, Charleville BC, Cork
Lynne McEnery, High Performance Unit.
R&J Karl McLoughlin, St. Catherine’s BC, Dublin