BAYO Alabi Says ‘Yes’ to Domestic Challenges

Bayo Alabi says he’s ready to step into the domestic scene and find out what level he’s really at after extending his unbeaten record with on JB Promotions ‘A New Dawn’ card earlier this month.

The Tallaght native continued his early learning with a win over Alexandru Ionita at the National Stadium.

The fact that his fourth career win played out over six rounds makes the Westside graduate BUI Celtic title eligible and speaking after he revealed a willingness to face home rivals next, suggesting he’s eager to see how he measures up against familiar competition.

“I want to challenge myself. I want to see what level I’m really at,” Albi told Irish-Boxing.com after his latest victory. “Yes — domestic. When the time is right, if I get the phone call, we can do it. I’m not dropping no names, but if the call comes, I’ll be ready.”

Alabi hinted that there’s already been a bit of “back and forth” behind the scenes in terms of domestic possibilities, but kept his cards close to his chest. “I can’t be dropping names,” he laughed. “I’m going to take a little break now but stay in the gym. If I get the call, I get the call.”

That fight call will come off the back of another strong showing, with Albi handling his first six-rounder in confident fashion. The prospect dropped his opponent early and never looked troubled.

“Power, power, power,” he said. “I don’t even remember anything after I fight — I’m just so in the zone. I remember putting him down early, caught him with a nice right hand, and then just boxed my way through it. It was my first six-rounder, and it was good to get the experience in.”

Despite not securing another stoppage, Albi was pleased with the performance and the lessons learned against a smaller, durable opponent.

“It was the first time I fought someone smaller than me,” he explained. “I was punching down the whole time instead of up. But look, six rounds in, I was fit, strong, and sharp. I don’t think I got touched, so yeah, I’m just happy to get the win.”

Photo Credit Babs Daly