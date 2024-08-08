MEDAL UPGRADE – Deadly Dominic Barrett swaps bronze for silver [at least]

The European Schools Championship views will remember this Titian.

Titian BC’s Dominic Barrett once again impressed in Bosnia Herzegovina as he stepped up a level on the podium on Thursday.

The Galway 70kg boxer traded in his bronze for silver at least with victory over Alexandru Bujor on semi-finals day.

Barrett was relatively comfortable throughout, taking a 4-1 split decision win to earn the right to fight for gold.

The victory means Ireland, who are second in the medals table with 7 medals secured, have three final participants.

Barrett joins Ruth Dossen and Aleigha Murphy in going for gold over the weekend.

Team Ireland

36kg Danielle Smithers (Swords)

38kg Kayla Harris (St Monicas)

40kg Alanna Berry (Crumlin)

42kg Kenia Flood Prado (Glasnevin)

44kg Alannah Murphy (Crumlin)

46kg Aleigha Murphy (Crumlin)

48kg Maggie McDonagh (Mullingar Elite)

51kg Ella Archbold (Ballybrack) Team Co-Captain

54kg Vanessa Doyle (Templemore)

57kg Ruth Dossen (Olympic C)

60kg Roisin Hegarty (Illies GG)

64kg Robin O’Reilly (Monkstown D)

70kg Ellie May Lawlor (Brian Dillons)

40kg Rylee Finn (St Nicholas)

42kg Emmet Shields (Glasnevin)

44kg Sean Kelly (St Abbans Kilmyshall)

46kg Jack Jones (Sacred Heart D)

48kg Christy Joyce (Olympic L)

50kg Francis Maughan (Olympic C)

52kg Connor Lowry (East Down)

54kg Tadhg Brennan Tansey (Baldoyle)

57kg Michael Mullaney (Claremorris) Team Co-Captain

60kg Ruairi Walker (St John Bosco A)

63kg Jamie Herbert Jacob (Kilcullen)

66kg Charlie Dixon (Enniscorthy)

70kg Dominic Barrett (Titans)

75kg Ethan Duffy (Aglish)

80kg Noel Martin (West End)

90kg Michael J McDonagh (Tredagh)

Team Managers: Stephen Connolly & Jennifer O’Sullivan Coffey

Coaches: Amanda Spencer, Paul Simpson, Ralph McKay, Tommy O’Donnell

R&J: Loughlin Gannon