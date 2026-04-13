‘I Will be World Champion’ – Caoimhin Agyarko ‘Devastated’ But Defiant

Caoimhin Agyarko has spoken of his devastation after his Las Vegas showdown with Brandon Adams was cancelled, but insists his world title dream remains firmly intact.

The Belfast light-middleweight had completed a gruelling 14-week training camp ahead of what was meant to be a career-defining final eliminator, with a shot at Josh Kelly’s IBF title on the line.

However, the bout was scrapped at the eleventh hour after Adams was taken to the hospital on weigh-in day.

While Black Thunder’s team have since moved to push for a direct title shot, the fighter himself admitted the sudden turn of events has left him heartbroken.

“Firstly, I hope Brandon Adams is okay and makes a speedy recovery. Secondly my dreams have been shattered. I put my heart and soul into this camp/fight, I trained extremely hard, I was in the best shape of my life, 14 hard weeks being away from my family, girlfriend and friends,” he continued.

The 29-year-old had been set to make his American debut on a major stage, a moment he revealed came at significant personal and financial cost.

“Thousands of pounds spent now I don’t get to have my American dream fight, I don’t get paid and I don’t know what happens next, but what I do know is I will be world champion one day, my mind is bulletproof, I’ve had setbacks many of times and I will not let this stop me chasing my dreams.

Belfast, UK: Caoimhin Agyarko during todays Media Day ahead of the matchroom boxing event on saturday night in Belfast 10 September 2025 Picture By Matthew Pover Matchroom Boxing.

“To my supporters that have travelled to Vegas to watch me perform I can only apologise. To my sponsors, I can only apologise, I appreciate the support. I’m hurting right now but I will be back in the ring soon and I will be world champion.”

Despite the crushing disappointment, there remains hope that Agyarko’s path to a world title shot may not be delayed for long.

The Belfast star’s manager, Paul Ready has already confirmed he is lobbying the IBF to install Agyarko as the next challenger to Kelly.