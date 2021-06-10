Eddie Hearns notes suggest a change in Katie Taylor’s September plans

It won’t be Leeds and a Josh Warrington undercard for Katie Taylor [18(6)-0] next if Eddie Hearn’s notes are to be believed.

After defeating Nathasa Jonas in another classic undisputed encounter back on May 1st, Matchroom boss Hearn suggested the Bray fighter would put her belts on the line against one of her many mandatory fighters in Yorkshire in September.

The four-belt lightweight champion was set to appear at Headingley the home of the Leeds Rhinos on the undercard of Josh Warrington’s rematch with Mexican Mauricio Lara.

However, if Eddie Hearn’s notes, which were revealed via a picture shared on Twitter yesterday [Thursday] are to be believed, Warrington will trade leather on one of the Fight Camp 2 instalments and not in his home city next.

Again if that is to be the case that would suggest Taylor won’t be heading to Leeds just yet.

With Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk looking likely to fight on September 25th the suggestions now are that Taylor could fight high up that pay per view card, although considering DAZN made a massive fuss of Taylor when announcing they would have UK and Irish broadcast rights for Matchroom cards apart from those involving Joshua, that doesn’t seem a given.

Regardless of when or where the fight takes place, Olympic champion and IBO beltholder Estelle Mossely [9(1)-0] remains in opponent pole position and the most likely to fill the away corner in September.

It means another amateur rematch for the Bray native and a serious enough challenge despite the fact some might deem it a mega-fight stop-gap.

Come through September unscathed and Taylor is expected to step back under massive fight spotlight. Seven weight world champion Amanda Serrano was suggested as a possible December foe but that fight now seems more likely for March and New York, meaning Natasha Jonas may get a second shot at Olympic gold medal winner Taylor and her titles.