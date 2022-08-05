Burnett praises Belfast duo for taking fan-friendly ‘risky fight’

Ryan Burnett has praised Colm Murphy [4(1)-0] and Ruadhan Farrell [3(2)-0] for agreeing to fight so early in their career.

The Mark Dunlop stablemates challenge for the BUI featherweight Celtic title on the undercard of Michael Conlan versus Miguel Marriaga this coming Saturday.

It’s the kind of meaningful domestic dalliance fans love but one that has become increasingly rare over the last five years.

It’s one former unified champion of the world Burnett is looking forward to and one he believes both fighters deserve credit for taking.

“Rudy has been up at the gym a few times and doing pad work, and he has been working on some technique. He is doing well,” Burnett told Belfast Live.

“Fair play to him and Colm. They are both taking a risk here and stepping up so early in their careers, but it is great to see. Fight fans love to see something like this.

“You don’t normally see fighters who have only had a couple of fights going up against each other at this stage, but hats off to both of them. It is a big opportunity for both of them to lay down a marker and make a statement.

“I think everyone is taking Ruadhan as the underdog, but to be honest it is going to be a close enough fight. I can’t wait for it.”