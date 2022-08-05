World Awaits if Paddy Donovan gets over Hill

Paddy Donovan [8(6)-0] syas he will fight for a World Youth title once he gets over a Hill on Saturday night, Tom Hill [10(2)-2(1)] that is.

The Limerick welterweight steps up on the ‘Return to the Mick’ card and faces an English opponent who comes into the fight full of confidence having defeated Rohan Date last time out.

‘The Real Deal,’ and according to Bob Arum the most handsome fighter since Muhammad Ali, did an impression of the greatest of all time and predicted the round he’d stop Hill in when speaking to Irish-boxing.com, “I’ll get him out in round 5, how does that sound?”

And once victory is achieved the Andy Lee trained fighter will set his sights on a first career title.

“When I get this fight out of the way I’ll be moving on for world youth title straight after,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“So by 10-0 I’ll be world youth champion and that’s brilliant for me. I’m still going in the right direction and my name is getting quite big.”

Donovan has been down as one to watch since his standout underage amateur days and has cemented his status as a unique prospect since turning over.

The Limerick fighter’s early step-up wins over Jumaane Camero and Siar Ozgul particularly caught the eye but the fact they played out away from any serious spotlight meant they didn’t catch widespread attention.

A hand injury saw him take more routine keep busy fights in his last two. The OLOL graduate still managed to shine with an Irish Boxing Awards nominated stoppage win over Jose Luis Castillo at last year’s Feile before becoming only the third man to stop Miroslav Serban in Scotland in February.

That necessary tick-over period frustrated him at the time – but the Top Rank starlet seems he has come to terms with it, is grateful for the position he is in and now that he is injury free is ready to kick on.

“I could be futher on in my career but I’m grateful and thankful to be in the position I’m in,” he adds.

“I’m an undefeated fighter signed with the best promotional group in the world, trained by my Dad and trained by former champion of the world Andy Lee, so I’m grateful for where my career is at. Progress wise I’d like to be a little bit further but I’m sure that’s going to come.”