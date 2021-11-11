How to Watch Joe Ward vs Leandro Silva – Running Order

A former UFC competitor awaits Joe Ward [4(2)-1(1)] when he fights in New York tonight.

The Moate BC graduate populates Star Promotions and Lou DiBella promoted Rockin’ Fights 40 card at The Paramount Huntington and Tuesday night and faces interesting if not overly dangerous opposition.

The 28-year-old natural talent takes on Leandro Silva [3(2)-4(0)]in his third fight this year.

The Brazilian has three defeats on his record but has never been stopped and comes into the fight on the back of an upset win over a fighter with a winning record.

The 35-year-old also has 30 plus MMA fights to his name and spent three years on the UFC roster boasting a 3-3 and one no-contest slate.

‘Buscape’ shared the ring with Ward’s former National Elite Champion opponent, Matthew Tinker this time last year. The former St Francis amateur outpointed the MMA convert over four rounds and did so with relative ease.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Weights from <a href=”https://twitter.com/themaineventny?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@themaineventny</a> <br><br>6-Round Light Heavyweight Bout<br>Joe Ward: 174.8 lbs<br>Leandro Silva: 177.2 lbs<a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/RockinFights?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#RockinFights</a> <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/WardSilva?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#WardSilva</a> <a href=”https://twitter.com/FiteTV?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@fitetv</a> <a href=”https://twitter.com/TheParamountNY?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@theparamountny</a> <a href=”https://t.co/0URteMWdu7″>pic.twitter.com/0URteMWdu7</a></p>— Star Boxing (@StarBoxing) <a href=”https://twitter.com/StarBoxing/status/1458541919026438157?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>November 10, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

The wild and aggressive Brazilian should have enough about him to take the Lou DiBella promoted talent rounds but Ward will be a big favourite going into the fight.

The Huntington hosted fight night will be available to watch on FITE TV.

The broadcast begins at 1:45am Irish time.

The running order is as follows:

Check the full fight card below:

Main event:

130lbs Michael Magnesi vs Eugene Lagos

143lbs Alex Vargas vs Sebastian Chaves

175lbs Joe Ward vs Leandro Silva

175lbs Louis Maietta vs Perez Aughtry

122lbs Amanda Galle vs Jacai Pavilus

173lbs Nadim Salloum vs Delvecchio Savage