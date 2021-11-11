Headline News News Pro News 

Conor Wallace fights Dunghutti Destroyer on big Tasman card

Former Australian champion Conor Wallace [8(6)-1] will look to make it two wins in just over a month when he fights in Brisbane in a matter of weeks.

The Newry based light heavyweight competes on the undercard of Lucas Browne and Django Opelu’s heavyweight clash on December 3.

Wallace takes on Renold Quinlan [12(8)-8(4)] on a Tasman Fighters card at the Fortitude Music Hall, Fortitude Valley.

It’s a good opportunity for the 25-year-old southpaw to get out before the turn of the year against a fighter with the capability of being competitive.

The ‘Dunghutti Destroyer’ has been in title fights over the years, indeed he challenged for the WBA Oceanic title last time out. However, he is a career super middleweight who has lost his last six fights. As a result, the former national champ will be a big favourite heading into the close to Christmas clash.

Wallace returned to winning ways on in late October

The former Australia Champion stopped Jackson King at the Gold Coach Convention Centre in Broadbeach on a televised card.

The win was the Newry light heavyweights first since he lost his Australian title after a fight on the year contender to Leti Leti in April.

Wallace dominated from the off against the Queensland southpaw. The Fortitude based fighter dropped the former Australian title challenger in the second and brought about an end to the fight in the third.

Wallace landed a beautifully timed uppercut in the third session, forcing his opponent to visit the canvas and his corner to throw the towel.

