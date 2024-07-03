Stars of the future meet Ireland’s boxing Olympians of 2024

The IABA and the Olympic Federation of Irleand held a narrated open training session at the National Indoor Arena on Tuesday.

All spectators and training partners who attended today’s event had the chance to meet, chat with, take selfies with and get the autographs of Paris qualified boxers: Daina Moorehouse, Jenny Lehane, Michaela walsh, Aidan Walsh, Grainne Walsh, Aoife O’Rourke, Jude Gallagher, Dean Clancy and Jack Marley.

Reigning Olympic lightweight gold medallist Kellie Harrington was unable to be present.

Team Ireland athletes trained with club boxers Alanna Berry of Crumlin, Akvile Siupieniute of Spartacus, Riona Devine of Dukes Boxing Club, EllieMay Fetherton of Mulhuddart BC, Sarah Murphy of St. Brigid’s BC Kildare Town, Conan McSorely of Two Castles Olympic BC, Broderic Abudoire of Jobstown BC, Michael Kane of Monivea BC and Michael James McDonagh of Tredagh Boxing Club

Clubs attending included 2Castles Olympic Boxing Club; Arklow; Baldoyle; Ballinamore Boxing Club; Ballybrack Boxing Club; Ballymun, Ballynacargy Boxing Club; Bryansford ABC; Carba Boxing Club; Castleblaney BC; Corinthains BC; Crumlin Boxing Club; Dukes Boxing Gym; Evolution Boxing Club; Four Kings; Fr. Flangan’s; Jobstown; Knockmore/Foxford; Loughglynn Boxing Club; Mulhuddart; Muskerry BC; Oakleaf; Olympic Boxing Club Mullingar; Ratoath Boxing Club; Rosslare Boxing Club Setanta Boxing Club; St Conleth’s Boxing Club; St Francis BC; Swords Boxing Club; Tredagh Boxing Academy; UCD; University of Galway (Formerly NUI Galway) and Westside BC

The IABA High Performance Unit and Team Ireland also honoured the incredible ongoing contribution of #Paris2024 boxers’ clubs and club coaches to their Olympic journey by making presentations to the clubs and club coaches of all Paris-qualified boxers, including Enniskerry Boxing Club, DCU Athletic, St. Mary’s BC Tallaght, Castlerea BC, 2 Castles Olympic Boxing Club, Holy Family GG Belfast, Sean McDermott BC and Monkstown BC, Dublin.

This follows a tradition of honouring clubs and club coaches which began at the 2023 European Games.