National U22 Championships: Clubs advised that entries close on Friday

Entries to the 2024 National U22 Championships will close at 5pm on Friday, July 5th.

The National Registrar, Mr. Philip Rooney, has advised that pro-wraps may be worn.

The National U22s will take place at the National Stadium on the following dates: July 12th 13th 14th /19th 20th 21st /26th 27th 28th.

The draws will take place at 1pm on July 9th.

Affiliated clubs wishing to enter boxers into the championships must log-in to their Blocworx portal, using their unique username and password.

Clubs who have not retained their username or password following the completion of their affiliation for the 2023/2024 season can contact IABA staff, Sally Ann Kinch sally@iaba.ie, James Geraghty, James@iaba.ie or Ciara Plunkett, ciara@iaba.ie

A non–refundable entry fee of €30 applies, including in the event of a boxer withdrawal. Online entry, via the Blocworx portal, is open until 5pm, sharp, on Friday, July 5th.

ntries will not be accepted without the payment of entry fees. All fees must be paid by 5pm on July 5th. Only boxers for whom entries have been completed and entry fees have been received will be allowed box.

As the U22 National Championships form a basis for team selection to international competition, please be aware that all boxers entering this competition must: (1) be members of an IABA affiliated club, (2) must be explicitly named in their club’s Blocworx portal, (3) be eligible to represent IABA under IBA eligibility regulations {4.2}, holding an applicable in-date passport, (4) boxers must have completed the applicable waiver/code of conduct process