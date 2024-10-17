Silver Lining – Lisa O’Rourke Shines Again in Sofia

Lisa O’Rourke will look to secure gold and possibly Boxer of the Tournament on Saturday.

The Roscommon native made it back-to-back dominant European U22 wins to swap her 71kg bronze for silver at least this afternoon.

Having stopped Anastasija Lukajic to claim bronze on Tuesday, the Castlerea boxer whitewashed Poland’s Barbara Marcinkowska to progress to the gold medal match.

The younger sister of Olympian Lisa O’Rourke and 2022 World Amateur Champion won every round on every card against the Pole, who also had a point deducted in the second stanza.

The Westerner will now look to become a two-time European U22 Champion when she contests the final on Saturday.

The win means Ireland have at least two representatives on finals day with O’Rourke joining Carleigh Irving in winning silver.

Louis Rooney, Clepson dos Santos, Patsy Joyce, Bobbi Flood and Martin McDonagh all look to upgrade over the next few hours.

Robyn Kelly will have to settle for silver. The Ballynacargy Boxer battled bravely in her semi final but lost out to the a very talented Paris Olympian and reigning European champion in Serbia’s Sara Cirkovic.

Team Ireland

48kg Carleigh Irving, Oakleaf Boxing Club

54kg Robyn Kelly, Ballynacargy Boxing Club

57kg Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal Boxing Club

63kg Linda Desmond, Rylane Boxing Club

66kg Kaci Rock, Enniskerry Boxing Club

70kg Lisa O’Rourke, Castlerea Boxing Club

75kg Bethany Dooecy, Castlebar Boxing Club

48kg Louis Rooney, Star Boxing Club

51kg Clepson dos Santos, Holy Trinity ABC

54kg Patsy Joyce, Olympic BC Mullingar

57kg Gavin Ryan, Ratoath Golden Gloves Boxing Club

63.5kg Roy Colgan, Avona Boxing Club

67kg Luke Hall, Olympic Boxing Club Mullingar

71kg Bobbi Flood, Cabra Boxing Club

75kg Josh Olaniyan, Jobstown Boxing Club

80kg James Whelan, Dublin Docklands Boxing Club

86kg Kian Hedderman, St. Francis Boxing Club

92+kg Martin McDonagh, Galway Boxing Club

Support Staff

Team Manager: Sean Crowley

Head Coach: Eoin Puck

Coach: Lynne McEnery

Coach: Damian Kennedy

Coach: Jay Delaney

Coach Mentor: Zauri Antia