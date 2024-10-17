Silver Lining – Lisa O’Rourke Shines Again in Sofia
Lisa O’Rourke will look to secure gold and possibly Boxer of the Tournament on Saturday.
The Roscommon native made it back-to-back dominant European U22 wins to swap her 71kg bronze for silver at least this afternoon.
Having stopped Anastasija Lukajic to claim bronze on Tuesday, the Castlerea boxer whitewashed Poland’s Barbara Marcinkowska to progress to the gold medal match.
The younger sister of Olympian Lisa O’Rourke and 2022 World Amateur Champion won every round on every card against the Pole, who also had a point deducted in the second stanza.
The Westerner will now look to become a two-time European U22 Champion when she contests the final on Saturday.
The win means Ireland have at least two representatives on finals day with O’Rourke joining Carleigh Irving in winning silver.
Louis Rooney, Clepson dos Santos, Patsy Joyce, Bobbi Flood and Martin McDonagh all look to upgrade over the next few hours.
Robyn Kelly will have to settle for silver. The Ballynacargy Boxer battled bravely in her semi final but lost out to the a very talented Paris Olympian and reigning European champion in Serbia’s Sara Cirkovic.
Team Ireland
48kg Carleigh Irving, Oakleaf Boxing Club
54kg Robyn Kelly, Ballynacargy Boxing Club
57kg Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal Boxing Club
63kg Linda Desmond, Rylane Boxing Club
66kg Kaci Rock, Enniskerry Boxing Club
70kg Lisa O’Rourke, Castlerea Boxing Club
75kg Bethany Dooecy, Castlebar Boxing Club
48kg Louis Rooney, Star Boxing Club
51kg Clepson dos Santos, Holy Trinity ABC
54kg Patsy Joyce, Olympic BC Mullingar
57kg Gavin Ryan, Ratoath Golden Gloves Boxing Club
63.5kg Roy Colgan, Avona Boxing Club
67kg Luke Hall, Olympic Boxing Club Mullingar
71kg Bobbi Flood, Cabra Boxing Club
75kg Josh Olaniyan, Jobstown Boxing Club
80kg James Whelan, Dublin Docklands Boxing Club
86kg Kian Hedderman, St. Francis Boxing Club
92+kg Martin McDonagh, Galway Boxing Club
Support Staff
Team Manager: Sean Crowley
Head Coach: Eoin Puck
Coach: Lynne McEnery
Coach: Damian Kennedy
Coach: Jay Delaney
Coach Mentor: Zauri Antia