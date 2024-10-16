European U22 Championships – Eight Irish Boxers Shoot for Silver on Thursday

No fewer than eight Team Ireland boxers will vie for medal up-grades at the European Under-22 Championships on Thursday.

Ireland won five of seven quarter-finals in Sofia on a busy Wednesday to increase the team’s medal total to eight.

Martin McDonagh, Bobbi Flood, Patsy Joyce, Clepson dos Santos, Patsy Joyce, and Louis Rooney all had their hand raised and joined Lisa O’Rourke, Robyn Kelly and Carleigh Irving on the podium.

All eight will look to trade in bronze for silver as the contest semi-finals on Thursday.

Oakleaf’s Irving is the first between the ropes, opening the action in Ring A’s Afternoon Session. The Derry 48kg operator boxes for a place in the final against Lilla Szeleczk of Hungary.

In Bout 4 of the same ring and session, 54kg Kelly contests to upgrade against Paris Olympian and reigning European champion, Serbia’s Sara Cirkovic. While in Bout 9 in Ring B’s Afternoon Session Roscommon’s 70kg, Lisa O’Rourke contests her semi-final against Poland’s Barbara Marcinkowska.

In the 51kg division, dos Santos returns to meet Armenia’s Rudolf Garboyan in Bout 2 of Ring A’s Evening Session – while Olympic Mullingar’s Joyce is up in the subsequent bout. The 19-year-old takes on Ukraine’s Dymtro Kolisnichenko in a 54kg semi.

In the last bout of the day in Ring A, 92+kg McDonagh meets Greece’s Stylianos Roulias, an athlete who, like the Galway man, missed out on Paris qualification in Bangkok by a hair’s breadth.

Star Boxing’s 48kg Rooney is first up in Ring B’s Evening Session, and boxes for a place in the finals against Hungary’s Csaba Zsigo. In Bout 8, 71kg Flood meets Paris Olympian, and former World Champion, Yurii ZakharieievI.

Team Ireland

48kg Carleigh Irving, Oakleaf Boxing Club

54kg Robyn Kelly, Ballynacargy Boxing Club

57kg Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal Boxing Club

63kg Linda Desmond, Rylane Boxing Club

66kg Kaci Rock, Enniskerry Boxing Club

70kg Lisa O’Rourke, Castlerea Boxing Club

75kg Bethany Dooecy, Castlebar Boxing Club

48kg Louis Rooney, Star Boxing Club

51kg Clepson dos Santos, Holy Trinity ABC

54kg Patsy Joyce, Olympic BC Mullingar

57kg Gavin Ryan, Ratoath Golden Gloves Boxing Club

63.5kg Roy Colgan, Avona Boxing Club

67kg Luke Hall, Olympic Boxing Club Mullingar

71kg Bobbi Flood, Cabra Boxing Club

75kg Josh Olaniyan, Jobstown Boxing Club

80kg James Whelan, Dublin Docklands Boxing Club

86kg Kian Hedderman, St. Francis Boxing Club

92+kg Martin McDonagh, Galway Boxing Club

Support Staff

Team Manager: Sean Crowley

Head Coach: Eoin Puck

Coach: Lynne McEnery

Coach: Damian Kennedy

Coach: Jay Delaney

Coach Mentor: Zauri Antia