Out of the Blue Belgian Bout for John Joe Nevin

John Joe Nevin fights for a second time in just over a month on Saturday.

Nevin ended a five-year hiatus from the ring on an American Boxing Promotions Boxeo card in Salon Rosas, Jiutepec, Mexico in August – and has been handed an out-of-the-blue bout this weekend.

One of Ireland’s greatest amateurs, Olympic medal winner, Nevin faces a yet-to-be-confirmed opponent on the same Belgium Ryan O’Rourke competes on.

The 35-year-old is taking the chance to get rounds and shouldn’t be possible but the activity will be seen as hugely positive.

Nevin will now look to progress from regular action to more meaningful action.

Speaking after his comeback victory he outlined world title ambitions.

“I’m delighted to be back and will have news on my next fight in the next couple of weeks, I will go back and get this shoulder seen to and we go again,” The Mullingar Shuffler said.

“Hopefully ye follow me on my journey in search of that world title I deserve, now 15-0 can’t be far off now, three or four more please God.”