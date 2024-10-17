GOING FOR GOLD – Classy Carleigh Irving Upgrades to European Silver

Carliegh Irving will go for European gold on European U22 Championships finals day after a sensational semi-final display in Sofia this afternoon.

Irving got a busy day for Ireland off the perfect start with a brilliant final-four performance in Bulgaria.

The Derry 48kg operator came out on top of a battle between two quality operators to progress to the decider.

The Oakleaf BC boxer won every round on every card against Lilla Szeleczk, although that doesn’t reflect the effort the Hungarian put it.

Irving had to produce her best form to overcome the challenge of the diminutive and skillful Szeleczk and more than earned her silver medal [at least].

Impressively Irving is now two for two in major International competition and has secured a medal every time she fought in an Irish vest.

The win means Ireland have at least one representative on finals day with seven more looking to follow in Irving’s footsteps later today.

Robyn Kelly, Lisa O’Rourke, Louis Rooney, Clepson dos Santos, Patsy Joyce, Bobbi Flood and Martin McDonagh all shoot for silver over the next few hours.

Photo Credit Matthew Spalding

Team Ireland

48kg Carleigh Irving, Oakleaf Boxing Club

54kg Robyn Kelly, Ballynacargy Boxing Club

57kg Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal Boxing Club

63kg Linda Desmond, Rylane Boxing Club

66kg Kaci Rock, Enniskerry Boxing Club

70kg Lisa O’Rourke, Castlerea Boxing Club

75kg Bethany Dooecy, Castlebar Boxing Club

48kg Louis Rooney, Star Boxing Club

51kg Clepson dos Santos, Holy Trinity ABC

54kg Patsy Joyce, Olympic BC Mullingar

57kg Gavin Ryan, Ratoath Golden Gloves Boxing Club

63.5kg Roy Colgan, Avona Boxing Club

67kg Luke Hall, Olympic Boxing Club Mullingar

71kg Bobbi Flood, Cabra Boxing Club

75kg Josh Olaniyan, Jobstown Boxing Club

80kg James Whelan, Dublin Docklands Boxing Club

86kg Kian Hedderman, St. Francis Boxing Club

92+kg Martin McDonagh, Galway Boxing Club

Support Staff

Team Manager: Sean Crowley

Head Coach: Eoin Puck

Coach: Lynne McEnery

Coach: Damian Kennedy

Coach: Jay Delaney

Coach Mentor: Zauri Antia