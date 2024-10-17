GOING FOR GOLD – Classy Carleigh Irving Upgrades to European Silver
Carliegh Irving will go for European gold on European U22 Championships finals day after a sensational semi-final display in Sofia this afternoon.
Irving got a busy day for Ireland off the perfect start with a brilliant final-four performance in Bulgaria.
The Derry 48kg operator came out on top of a battle between two quality operators to progress to the decider.
The Oakleaf BC boxer won every round on every card against Lilla Szeleczk, although that doesn’t reflect the effort the Hungarian put it.
Irving had to produce her best form to overcome the challenge of the diminutive and skillful Szeleczk and more than earned her silver medal [at least].
Impressively Irving is now two for two in major International competition and has secured a medal every time she fought in an Irish vest.
The win means Ireland have at least one representative on finals day with seven more looking to follow in Irving’s footsteps later today.
Robyn Kelly, Lisa O’Rourke, Louis Rooney, Clepson dos Santos, Patsy Joyce, Bobbi Flood and Martin McDonagh all shoot for silver over the next few hours.
Photo Credit Matthew Spalding
Team Ireland
48kg Carleigh Irving, Oakleaf Boxing Club
54kg Robyn Kelly, Ballynacargy Boxing Club
57kg Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal Boxing Club
63kg Linda Desmond, Rylane Boxing Club
66kg Kaci Rock, Enniskerry Boxing Club
70kg Lisa O’Rourke, Castlerea Boxing Club
75kg Bethany Dooecy, Castlebar Boxing Club
48kg Louis Rooney, Star Boxing Club
51kg Clepson dos Santos, Holy Trinity ABC
54kg Patsy Joyce, Olympic BC Mullingar
57kg Gavin Ryan, Ratoath Golden Gloves Boxing Club
63.5kg Roy Colgan, Avona Boxing Club
67kg Luke Hall, Olympic Boxing Club Mullingar
71kg Bobbi Flood, Cabra Boxing Club
75kg Josh Olaniyan, Jobstown Boxing Club
80kg James Whelan, Dublin Docklands Boxing Club
86kg Kian Hedderman, St. Francis Boxing Club
92+kg Martin McDonagh, Galway Boxing Club
Support Staff
Team Manager: Sean Crowley
Head Coach: Eoin Puck
Coach: Lynne McEnery
Coach: Damian Kennedy
Coach: Jay Delaney
Coach Mentor: Zauri Antia